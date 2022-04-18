No one loves talking trash more than Tom Brady and the Buccaneers quarterback proved that on Monday.

Just before 1 p.m. ET, Brady announced on Twitter that he would be partnering with Aaron Rodgers to play in a golf match against Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen (Details on the match here) in an event known as "The Match VI."

Less than 35 minutes after the announcement was made, Brady was already talking trash. The six-time Super Bowl champion immediately jumped on Twitter and decided to take aim at Allen with a pretty funny tweet.

You know Brady is excited about making fun of someone when he starts sharing shirtless photos on social media.

Anyway, Allen saw the tweet that Brady sent out and the Bills QB had a hilariously savage response for the 44-year-old.

Boom. Roasted.

Brady just unveiled a new clothing brand back in January and Allen might have single-handedly put it out of business with that one tweet.

This is probably the spot where Brady could have pointed out that he has a 4-0 career record against Allen or that Allen is the only one in the match who has never won an NFL MVP, but Instead of responding, Brady decided to just take the L.

All of this trash-talking definitely adds some excitement to the golf event, which will be going down on June 1 in Las Vegas.

Mahomes and Rodgers have yet to engage in any trash-talking, but with just over six weeks to go until the event tees off, you can bet that it will happen at some point.