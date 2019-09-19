Tom Brady getting special treatment? Dolphins linebacker claims ref told him to 'stay off' Patriots QB

The second week of the NFL season was a rough one for quarterbacks with Drew Brees, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton all suffering injuries.

Roethlisberger's injury to his elbow was so bad that he's going to miss the rest of the season. Although Brees isn't expected to miss the rest of the year, the Saints quarterback is expected to miss at least six weeks after undergoing surgery on his thumb Wednesday. As for Newton, there's a good chance he's going to miss at least one game after injuring his foot against the Buccaneers.

The last thing the NFL wants to see going forward is anymore quarterbacks going down. Although the league has gone out of its way over the past few years to add rules that protect the quarterback, one officiating crew might have gone a little too far on Sunday during the Patriots game in Miami.

According to Dolphins linebacker Raekwon McMillan, he was told to "stay off" Tom Brady after making a legal hit on the Patriots quarterback during New England's 43-0 win on Sunday. The hit came on a play where McMillan actually pulled back instead of hitting Brady, but apparently, he still got scolded by Bill Vinovich's officiating crew.

"Tom didn't say anything but the referee said, 'Stay off Tom,'" McMillan said this week, via the Miami Herald. "I put my hands up in the air and said 'I got you.'"

Although there's no way to 100 percent prove that the ref said this, McMillan's story seems to check out. At one point in the game, you can see him put his hands up in the air after making a hit on Brady. Also, after the play, it appears that both McMillan and Brady were looking at the ref, who was set up behind the Patriots quarterback.

Raekwon McMillan was told to 'stay off' Tom Brady. NFL GamePass

The thing about the play is that McMillan didn't get flagged, which means he was told to 'stay off' even though he did something completely legal.

According to the Herald, McMillan wasn't upset by the referee's scolding, and it sounds like he's just accepted the 'stay off Tom' thing as a part of football now.

Although McMillan didn't get the sack on Brady when he hit him, he did finish with four total tackles in the loss.

You can see McMillan's "hit" on Brady below