Tom Brady, Gisele have a Halloween costume that every millennial will love
If you see a giant avocado in you neighborhood, it might be Tom Brady
If you're looking for a last-second Halloween costume idea and also kind of want to make fun of Millennials in the process, you might want to just copy Tom Brady and Gisele.
During his weekly Monday interview on WEEI in Boston, the Patriots quarterback finally revealed what he's going to be for Halloween and it might be the most perfect costume ever.
"I think we're some type of avocado and toast," Brady said of his couples costume with Gisele. "I don't know which one. My wife bought the costume."
The one thing we don't know is whether Brady is going to be the avocado or the toast.
"I don't know what I am going to be. Whatever costume fits," Brady said.
As the world's biggest fan of avocado ice cream, it probably makes way more sense for Brady to dress up as an avocado.
I could totally see him wearing that.
By the way, Brady said Gisele bought the costumes online at Amazon, so if you would also like to dress up as a giant avocado, all you have to do is head over to Amazon where you can purchase the costume for $59.99. The pricing is actually kind of ironic because that's basically how much a serving of avocado toast costs at this point.
If you haven't been following the avocado toast phenomenon, it's basically the unofficial meal of millennials. It may or may also serve as their official currency.
If you're not into avocado toast, and would rather dress up as something else for Halloween, Bears offensive lineman Josh Sitton and Kyle Long have a suggestion: Dumb and Dumber.
The two players dressed up as Lloyd Christmas and Harry Dunne before Sunday's game against the Saints.
On the other hand, if you want to be edgy, you can do what these two girls did and dress up as Anthony Barr and Aaron Rodgers.
Just don't wear that costume in Green Bay because it's probably frowned upon there.
