Tom Brady was in the announcer's booth on Sunday when Baltimore beat Dallas and if there's one player that really wowed him during the Ravens' 28-25 win, it was definitely Lamar Jackson.

During the Fox broadcast, Brady constantly gushed over the Ravens quarterback, and at one point, he even gave Jackson a new nickname. On a second-and-6 play in the second quarter, the Ravens had a broken play that Jackson turned into a 9-yard gain and Brady was amazed by what he saw, which led to the NFL legend giving Jackson the nickname of "The Eraser."

"What a pleasure to watch, he's like superhuman," Brady said. "I called him 'The Eraser,' because he just erases things that come up when you see bad football. He turns what would be a negative play for almost every other quarterback, and he turns it into another rushing first down. It's awesome."

Although "The Eraser" might not stick as Jackson's nickname, the Ravens quarterback still seems to like it. The reigning NFL MVP was asked about Brady's idea and he was pretty pumped just to hear Brady talking about him.

"That's the GOAT, man. That's only guy with seven Super Bowls," Jackson told the media this week. "One of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game. For him to give me a nickname, 'The Eraser,' and how he judge my game, it's just dope for me to hear."

Jackson had a dominant game in Week 3, so it's easy to see why Brady was impressed. The Ravens quarterback only threw the ball 15 times, but he made the most of those throws by completing 12 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown. Jackson also did a good chunk of damage on the ground with 14 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown on a day where the Ravens steamrolled the Cowboys for 274 rushing yards.

It was an impressive performance for a Ravens team that needed a win in the worst kind of way to avoid an 0-3 start.

The Ravens will also need a big game from Jackson this week with Baltimore getting set to play host to the undefeated Buffalo Bills on Sunday night.

As for Brady, hopefully he got his fill of Jackson in Week 3 because there's a chance that he won't be announcing any more Ravens games this season. Baltimore only has one more scheduled appearance on Fox this year and that will come in Week 16 against the Steelers. However, the game is being played on a Saturday, so Brady likely won't be on the call if he's working Sunday, but if Steelers-Ravens ends up being the biggest game of the week for Fox, then Brady could certainly end up in Baltimore calling that game.