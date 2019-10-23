Tom Brady gives vague answer when asked about his future with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady has spent his entire 20-year career in New England, but apparently, it sounds like he's not so sure about returning for a possible 21st season.

There's been plenty of speculation about Brady's future, and that speculation reached a fever pitch in August when he made two very interesting decisions. For one, he decided to put his house in Boston on the market. Also, Brady signed a new deal in August that voids after the 2019 season, which means that unless he hammers out a new contract with the Patriots, he's going to be a free agent in March. Oh, and it's probably also worth pointing out that Brady's trainer, Alex Guerrero, has also put his house on the market.

Due to those three things all happening at the same time, Adam Schefter revealed on Monday that he believes Brady and Guerrero are selling their houses because Brady is setting himself up to leave New England after this season.

So would Brady really leave New England?

The 42-year-old was actually asked about that during an interview with WEEI in Boston on Wednesday, and unfortunately for Patriots fans, Brady didn't exactly say anything to shoot down the speculation that 2019 might be his final year in New England.

"That is the great part for me, I don't know," Brady said of what's going to happen after this year. "I think that has been a unique situation that I have been in because I think when you commit to a team for a certain amount of years you kind feel like (there is) the responsibility to always fulfill the contract. For me, it's been good because I am just taking it day-by-day and I am enjoying what I have. I don't know what the future holds and the great part is for me, football at this point is all borrowed time."

If Brady is done with the Patriots after this season, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be leaving New England. There's also a chance that he could retire, and he definitely left that option on the table.

"One day I will wake up and I will feel like, 'OK, that will be enough,'" Brady said. "When that day comes, that day comes. I don't know if it will be after this year. I don't know if it will be five years from now. I don't have to determine those things right now, either. That is kind of a good part of where I am at. Just take advantage of the opportunities that I have this year and do the very best I can do and then those decisions come at probably more appropriate times."

Of course, if Brady doesn't end up with another team, there's always the chance he could retire. Although that might not come next year, it could come soon. During his interview with WEEI, Brady definitely didn't sound like a guy who plans on playing until he's 45, like he had suggested he would multiple times before.

"I never expected to play 20 years and I am playing on a great team and it's just been an incredible 20 years of my life," Brady said. "To play for Mr. [Robert] Kraft, and Jonathan and the Kraft family and for Coach [Bill] Belichick and to have so much success is a dream come true."

The bottom line here is that for the first time in 20 years, the Patriots could be facing some uncertainty at the NFL's most important position going into the offseason, and Brady seems fine with that.