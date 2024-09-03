Have you ever wondered what it would be like to play with someone who will go down as one of the best players of all time? Imagine how excited those on the 7-9 Buccaneers were when they heard Tom Brady was leaving the New England Patriots for Tampa Bay.

How do you handle having the GOAT in your locker room? What's the best way to get an autograph when it's appropriate? According to former teammate Sean Murphy-Bunting, Brady had his own sort of P.O. Box for memorabilia to be dropped off that would be signed by Brady for his teammates. That "P.O. Box" came in the form of an extra locker. "That's where you put all the stuff that you need him to sign, he said.

Murphy-Bunting praised Brady for the teammate he was during their time together, as he would sign anything for his teammates and not complain about it.

While Brady was set to turn 43 when he signed with the Bucs in 2020, that didn't stop the organization from having championship aspirations. Brady lived up to those expectations by going 11-5 in the regular season, then won three playoff games all on the road before defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Super Bowl LV for his seventh Super Bowl ring.