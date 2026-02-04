Tom Brady says the time is coming for Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft's rightful inductions into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but joked that news of the New England Patriots duo's snubs ahead of Thursday's class of 2026 reveal has given him pause as an expected first-ballot honoree.

After retiring in 2023, Brady is eligible for the Hall of Fame after the mandatory five-year post-playing career period in 2028. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback and three-time NFL MVP, won six titles with the Patriots and earned his final ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady won in New England under Belichick's tutelage, but the coach will not be a first ballot Hall of Famer as many expected. Kraft, meanwhile, has been the owner of the Patriots since 1994 and was a first-time finalist as a contributor.

"To me, it's not a matter of … just like Bill, if they're going to get in, but when they're going to get in," Brady said Tuesday on The Herd with a laugh. "They're tremendous at what they've done in the league. Maybe it's not trending so well for ex-Patriots (and) maybe I should be a little concerned here, but at some point, this thing is going to go in everyone's direction the right way."

Brady snickered a bit when mentioning the wild week it has been for his former New England comrades and didn't seem all that worried about his own Pro Football Hall of Fame stock. Brady owns several NFL passing records and no quarterback accumulated more wins (261) in their career at the position.

Baffled by Kraft's snub as he was Belichick, Brady said the owner of the Patriots is worthy of praise due to his attention to detail and dedication to a franchise he has helped lead since after purchasing the team for $172 million in 1994. During Kraft's tenure, the Patriots have captured 11 AFC titles and 22 AFC East divisional crowns. He also helped the building of Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

New England has a shot at its first Super Bowl crown under Kraft post-Brady on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.

"I believe the owner is the chief accountability officer and you hold everyone to a standard and you expect everyone to live up to that," Brady said this week. "Believe me, when the owner is sitting int he team meeting room, the players are sitting up a lot straight. The head coach's message is directed a lot more intently. RKK, his office was at the stadium. He would sit in meeting rooms. He would out there on the practice and at every road game, shaking hands as they walked off the field. There's an importance in Patriots football that RKK does not take lightly."

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski joked this week at the Super Bowl that he doesn't think anyone associated with New England's dynasty will be enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

"I think Tom Brady now is going to be a fourth-ballot Hall of Famer," Gronkowski said.