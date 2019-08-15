Tom Brady has a personalized Instagram message for Shakespeare-quoting Patriots rookie draft pick

Tom Brady is starting to challenge Antonio Brown for the NFL player who can create the most headlines during the final weeks before the start of the regular season.

Brady, whose playful back-and-forth with former teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel went viral earlier this week, is creating headlines after after telling teammate Chase Winovich to study his playbook after the rookie defensive end quoted Shakespeare on Instagram.

Brady is always messing with him to cut his hair and now yesterday Wino posted a pic with some Shakespeare and Brady commented pic.twitter.com/k2l4ofEx2N — Matt (@MattyNitro) August 15, 2019

The future Hall of Fame quarterback has never had an issue when it comes to having transparency with his teammates. Even some of his coaches, specifically offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, have felt the brunt of Brady's honesty and, at times, his frustration.

Brady's honesty comes from a good place. He didn't win six Super Bowls by telling coaches and teammates what they wanted to hear. Instead, he says what he thinks they need to hear in order to help the Patriots win games. Brady also isn't afraid to dish out praise when he feels that it's warranted.

That was the case on Thursday, when Brady was asked about the recent shuffling of receivers during Patriot practices due to injuries. While Julien Edelman, DeMaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, and rookie N'Keal Henry each out with injuries, Brady has instead thrown to under-the-radar wideouts Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski and Damoun Patterson.

"I think those guys are working hard," Brady said, per ProFootballTalk.com. "I think training camp's an interesting time with a lot of bodies and there's a lot of guys in and out. Some years, you might have three guys set, or four guys set, and I think this year we haven't really had that. It's good work for the quarterback, just to make a read and then make a throw, and whether we come up with it or not, at least we're going to the right place and making a good, decisive play. So, there's still a lot to be gained with guys moving in and out, and that's just the way it's been here."

When it comes to Winovich, it's clear that Brady would like to see his new teammate get a better grasp of his playbook. Brady and the Patriots are counting on Winovich, the 77th overall pick in this year's draft who also attended Michigan, Brady's alma mater. Brady's troll of Winovich on social media came a little over a week after head coach Bill Belichick made his new pass rusher run a punishment lap during practice after committing a penalty.

"Well, he's a rookie," Belichick said when asked about Winovich, per the USA Today. "He needs to work on everything. But Chase is tough, he runs well, he's got good size, good power. He had a very productive career at Michigan and we're looking forward to seeing him out there in some game action, both on defense and in the kicking game.

"But, like every rookie, he's got a long way to go and a lot of things to work on. It's a different game and the competition's very high. He'll battle it and see how it goes."

Winovich, who had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in his NFL preseason debut last week against the Lions, will get a chance to respond to Brady's message when New England takes on the Titans in Nashville on Saturday night and the Patriots' second preseason game.