Tom Brady has a personalized Instagram message for Shakespeare-quoting Patriots rookie draft pick
Tom Brady's continues to find ways to go viral on social media
Tom Brady is starting to challenge Antonio Brown for the NFL player who can create the most headlines during the final weeks before the start of the regular season.
Brady, whose playful back-and-forth with former teammate and current Titans head coach Mike Vrabel went viral earlier this week, is creating headlines after after telling teammate Chase Winovich to study his playbook after the rookie defensive end quoted Shakespeare on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Lowliness is young ambition's ladder, Whereto the climber-upward turns his face; But when he once attains the upmost round He then unto the ladder turns his back, Looks in the clouds, scorning the base degrees By which he did ascend. Julius Caesar, Act ii. Sc. 1 Shakespeare
The future Hall of Fame quarterback has never had an issue when it comes to having transparency with his teammates. Even some of his coaches, specifically offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, have felt the brunt of Brady's honesty and, at times, his frustration.
Brady's honesty comes from a good place. He didn't win six Super Bowls by telling coaches and teammates what they wanted to hear. Instead, he says what he thinks they need to hear in order to help the Patriots win games. Brady also isn't afraid to dish out praise when he feels that it's warranted.
That was the case on Thursday, when Brady was asked about the recent shuffling of receivers during Patriot practices due to injuries. While Julien Edelman, DeMaryius Thomas, Phillip Dorsett, Maurice Harris, and rookie N'Keal Henry each out with injuries, Brady has instead thrown to under-the-radar wideouts Dontrelle Inman, Jakobi Meyers, Braxton Berrios, Gunner Olszewski and Damoun Patterson.
"I think those guys are working hard," Brady said, per ProFootballTalk.com. "I think training camp's an interesting time with a lot of bodies and there's a lot of guys in and out. Some years, you might have three guys set, or four guys set, and I think this year we haven't really had that. It's good work for the quarterback, just to make a read and then make a throw, and whether we come up with it or not, at least we're going to the right place and making a good, decisive play. So, there's still a lot to be gained with guys moving in and out, and that's just the way it's been here."
When it comes to Winovich, it's clear that Brady would like to see his new teammate get a better grasp of his playbook. Brady and the Patriots are counting on Winovich, the 77th overall pick in this year's draft who also attended Michigan, Brady's alma mater. Brady's troll of Winovich on social media came a little over a week after head coach Bill Belichick made his new pass rusher run a punishment lap during practice after committing a penalty.
"Well, he's a rookie," Belichick said when asked about Winovich, per the USA Today. "He needs to work on everything. But Chase is tough, he runs well, he's got good size, good power. He had a very productive career at Michigan and we're looking forward to seeing him out there in some game action, both on defense and in the kicking game.
"But, like every rookie, he's got a long way to go and a lot of things to work on. It's a different game and the competition's very high. He'll battle it and see how it goes."
Winovich, who had three tackles and 1.5 sacks in his NFL preseason debut last week against the Lions, will get a chance to respond to Brady's message when New England takes on the Titans in Nashville on Saturday night and the Patriots' second preseason game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Raiders vs. Cardinals expert picks, odds
Mike Tierney locked in his picks for Thursday's preseason matchup between the Raiders and...
-
NFL DFS: Best Thursday DraftKings picks
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Patriots player reveals key information
If Duron Harmon ends up in Bill Belichick's doghouse, this is probably why
-
Top Picks: Riding Ravens preseason trend
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Brown being sued by celebrity chef
The Raiders receiver is facing some wild allegations
-
Brady has no interest in coaching
Could Brady transition to the sidelines? 'Oh hell no'