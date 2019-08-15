Tom Brady has already ruled out one typical career path for when he finally retires from the NFL

At this point, it seems like something of a waste of time to speculate on what Tom Brady might do once he retires from the NFL because, at this point, it seems like Tom Brady may never retire from the NFL.

But if there's one thing the Patriots quarterback seems to have ruled out already, it's a future in coaching. The 42-year-old has said in the past that he doesn't believe he'd be a good coach and that it likely wasn't in the cards for him.

"Coaching wouldn't be for me," Brady said back in 2016. "No, certainly not. I like playing. I wouldn't be a good coach. I don't have the patience to be a coach."

Three years later, with the Patriots preparing to face off against Brady's former teammate Mike Vrabel, who is now the head coach of the Tennessee Titans, the QB was once again asked about a possible future in coaching. He doesn't seem to have softened on his stance -- in fact, he seems to be even more emphatically against it.

His response to that possibility? "Oh hell no!"

Asked about a future in coaching, Tom Brady smiled and said, “Oh hell no!” #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Tgmdz2zf1z — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) August 15, 2019

Despite his refusal to stop being good at quarterback, it seems fair to wonder whether Brady would consider donning a headset, and also whether he'd make a good coach. He says he doesn't have the patience to coach, but he clearly has the patience to help run and lead an offense for about two decades. Maybe there's a significant disconnect between those two things, but maybe he's just being humble.

In any case, one of Brady's strengths seems to be knowing himself and understanding what he's capable of, so maybe we ought to just trust him when he says he's not destined for a job on the sidelines. Plus, let's just face it -- he's going to play forever anyway.