It's not often that you get to bet on Tom Brady as an underdog, but that's exactly what's going to happen this Sunday when the Buccaneers quarterback takes the field in New Orleans.

If your entire gambling strategy revolves around betting on Brady in games where his team is an underdog, then you haven't had much to bet on over the past few years. As a matter of fact, you've had literally nothing to bet on for more than half a decade, and that's because Brady has been favored in every game he's started for nearly six years. The last time Brady started a game where he was an underdog came in Week 14 of 2014, according to the gambling data at Pro Football Reference.

According to our friends at William Hill Sportsbook, the Buccaneers are currently listed as a 3.5-point underdog to the Saints, and as long as nothing crazy happens between now and Sunday to move the point spread, that means Brady's 80-game streak of being favored will be coming to an end. In news that probably won't surprise you, Brady's streak is the longest of any quarterback in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

The last time Brady was an underdog in a regular season game came on Nov. 30, 2014, when the Patriots closed as a 3-point underdog to the Green Bay Packers in a game that New England lost 26-21. Although the Patriots have been an underdog two times since then, both of those instances came while Brady was serving his four-game suspension for Deflategate in 2016, which means he wasn't the starting quarterback in those games.

During his 80-game streak, Brady went 62-18 straight-up and 47-30-3 against the spread.

Although Brady and the Buccaneers will be the underdogs on Sunday, the real loser here might be the Saints, and that's because the 43-year-old seems to play his best football when the oddsmakers have him as an underdog. Since 2010, Brady has been an underdog a total of 13 times and in those 13 games, the Patriots went 9-4 straight-up and 10-3 against the spread.

