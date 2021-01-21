No team wants to lose during the first week of the regular season, but if Tom Brady is your quarterback, losing can actually be a good thing and that's because Brady currently has a pretty wild streak going that's tied to how his team does in the regular season opener.

Over the course of his 21-year career, Brady has made the Super Bowl in every season where he's lost in Week 1 and that streak will continue this year if Tampa Bay can beat the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship. In his career, Brady has been the starting quarterback in 19 openers and in those games, he's gone 15-4 as the starter. The first three Week 1 losses resulted in Super Bowl appearances and now, he'll be hoping the fourth Week 1 loss does the same.

Back in Week 1, the Buccaneers lost to New Orleans 34-23, but then they rebounded to go 11-4 over their final 15 games before winning two playoff games to get where they are now.

Here's a look at what happened in the other three seasons where Brady lost in Week 1.

2003

Week 1: 31-0 loss to Buffalo.

The opening week of the 2003 season was arguably one of the most disastrous games of Brady's career in New England. In a road game at Buffalo, Brady completed just 14 of 28 passes for 123 yards while also throwing FOUR interceptions in a 31-0 loss. The blowout loss must have served as a wake-up call because the Patriots would go 14-1 over the rest of the season.

End result: Won Super Bowl XXXVIII. Despite the loss in the opener, Brady and the Patriots still bounced back to make it to the Super Bowl, where they faced the Carolina Panthers. In a 32-29 win over the Panthers, Brady took home the Super Bowl MVP award thanks to a performance that included 354 passing yards and three touchdowns.

2014

Week 1: 33-20 loss to Miami.

During Brady's career, the Patriots always had a tough time playing in Miami and the opening week of the 2014 season was no different. Although the Patriots led 20-10 at halftime, the Dolphins dominated the second half by outscoring New England 23-0.

End result: Won Super Bowl XLIX. The 2014 season marked the first time in 11 years that the Patriots had lost in Week 1, but like they did in 2003, they rebounded with a Super Bowl win. Although Brady threw for 328 yards and four touchdowns, this game is mostly remembered for the fact that the Seahawks didn't give the ball to Marshawn Lynch at the one-yard line on their final offensive play of the game.

2017

Week 1: 42-27 loss to Kansas City.

This is the only opening-week loss of Brady's career that came at home and it was an embarrassing one. In the Thursday night opener, the Patriots got outscored 21-0 in the fourth quarter. Brady got outplayed by Alex Smith, who threw for 368 yards and four touchdowns.

End result: Made it to Super Bowl LII: Like every opening week loss of Brady's career, this season also ended with a Super Bowl appearance. The only difference this time around is that the Patriots didn't actually win the Super Bowl. Despite an NFL-playoff record 505 yards from Brady, the Patriots were still beaten by the Eagles 41-33.

If the Buccaneers can beat the Packers this week, Brady's improbable streak will continue. For more stats on Brady as he heads into his NFL-record 14th conference title game, be sure to click here so you can check out our deep dive into all the impressive numbers he's put in the championship round over the course of his career.