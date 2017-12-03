Tom Brady has an odd secret he's apparently going to share at season's end

There's only one great mystery left in the NFL this season and that revolves around Tom Brady and his weird fake newspaper that he's been releasing after every Patriots win.

If you don't follow Brady on social media, all I can say is that you're missing out on some of the most bizarre stuff that's ever been put on the internet. One thing Brady has done after every Patriots win this season is post a picture from his fictional newspaper, The TB Times.

Here's what the picture looked like after New England's first win of the season over the Saints back in Week 2.

As you may or may not notice, there is a giant crocodile in the picture, which kind of doesn't make sense because why would Brady and his teammates be hanging out with a crocodile?

The obvious answer here is that his celebration is taking place in the French Quarter and anything can happen in the French Quarter, including a crocodile showing up to your victory parade. However, that doesn't explain why the croc has shown up in every other TB Times cover since then.

After the Patriots beat the Falcons in Week 7, Brady posted this.

Please notice that there is a giant croc eating all alone in the diner behind Brady and the Falcon that kind of looks like Matt Ryan because of its haircut.

So what's the deal with the croc?

Someone actually asked Brady that question during his press conference on Friday. Specifically, the reporter wanted to know what the story behind the croc was. However, Brady was in no mood to give away his secrets.

"I'm going to keep you guessing," Brady said.

Apparently, Brady doesn't like keeping secrets though, so he did offer to let us know all about the croc at a later date.

"I'll tell you at the end of the year," the Patriots quarterback said. "End of the year. That's pretty good."

Brady was then asked if it was a "crack the code" type thing and he gave a one-word answer.

"Yup," Brady said.

If it's a crack the code type thing, I'll take two quick stabs at what the croc might mean.

First, the most famous croc of all time is in Peter Pan and many believe the croc in that book represents time -- I mean, the croc EVEN EATS A CLOCK. Basically, time eventually conquers everyone, except Tom Brady.

Theory two? The crocodile God from Egyptian culture, named Sobek, represented ultimate power, and I've read enough of Tom Brady's book to know that he's the closest person in our culture to attain ultimate power.

Of course, if both of those are wrong, I do have a bonus third theory: Brady just really likes crocodiles.