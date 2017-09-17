Tom Brady has no plans to retire soon, feels faster at age 40 than age 18

A few hours before the New England Patriots play the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, quarterback Tom Brady's in-depth interview with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell aired on "CBS Sunday Morning." The interview covered a wide range of topics, from his plans to eventually retire to his diet to his first book, "The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance."

Brady's book, which is published by Simon & Schuster (a division of CBS), is available on Tuesday.

Brady revealed Sunday that he doesn't plan to retire after this season. That likely has to do with the fact that Brady says he's "faster now and quicker now than when I first stared playing football." He confirmed that he meant he's faster now, at age 40, than he was at age 18.

Then, Brady fielded questions about his diet. He confirmed that he's never even tried coffee, eats a little bit of salt, rarely consumes sugar, and only eats dairy when it's really good ice cream.

Brady's book extensively covers his healthy lifestyle. Back in July, Simon & Schuster called it "an 'athlete's bible' that reveals Brady's methods and approaches to sustained peak performance for people of all ages."

"I think some people may be able to do some things better than I can," Brady said, according to CBS News. "Hopefully they don't throw the football better than me, which is what I'm really trying to do."

On Monday, the day before Brady's book drops, additional clips from Brady's interview will be released on "CBS This Morning." There will be even more of the interview released during Tuesday's episode of "CBS This Morning."

