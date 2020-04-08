Tom Brady has one issue with living in Derek Jeter's Florida mansion

Tom Brady shocked the football world when he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending his entire NFL career with the New England Patriots. In relocating to Florida, Brady had to find a new home. He chose to move into the 30,000 square foot Davis Islands mansion built by Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter. It's less than seven miles from the Buccaneers team facilities.

Sounds perfect, right?

In an interview with Howard Stern on SiriusXM on Wednesday, Brady revealed that he does have one issue with his new digs, though. The quarterback isn't a fan of people being able to pull up to the back of his new Davis Islands home via the water. That's not something that Brady, who is a very private person in terms of his home life, is used to.

"I forgot people could drive up to your house," Brady told Stern. "Here they can pull right up to the back of the house. Derek did a pretty good job of screening it. I am a little bit of an introvert. I feel like my house is my place I can relax. When you are outside the house, you understand everything with being me... in the backyard there's a lot of boats that have pulled up and people at the front."

When he was with the Patriots, Brady's home was in Chestnut Hill, Mass. He said it was very private and couldn't be reached by fans, even if they knew the location of the house. Now, he may have to deal with a little more admiration... even when he's at home with his family.

"I am going to stay here for awhile," Brady added about the home Jeter built. "I had to get here on really short notice. He's (Jeter) been a friend of mine, so we talked and it all worked out. Perfect for me here to get started here."

Brady is making the best of his new accommodations, which shouldn't really be difficult considering the house is 30,000 square feet. And if he had any reservations about the Bucs fanbase, Brady is already getting a taste of how excited people in Florida are to see him this upcoming season.