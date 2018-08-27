Tom Brady hung up on his weekly WEEI radio interview when they asked about his trainer

Tensions have lingered around the Patriots for close to a full year now, with various concerns over Tom Brady's trainer and Jimmy Garoppolo's trade to the 49ers reportedly creating friction between Brady and Bill Belichick. We were led to believe those concerns would be hashed out through intimate meetings this offseason, but there's still a focus on Alex Guerrero, the TB12 training guru, and his presence around the Patriots.

Things picked up again this weekend after Guerrero was reportedly spotted on the Patriots team plane, a place he was reportedly banned from by Belichick last year. On Monday, Brady appeared on WEEI in Boston for his weekly call-in to the Kirk & Callahan show and things got a little testy when host Kirk Minihane asked the Pats quarterback about Guerrero joining the team on the plane.

Here's the full exchange, courtesy WEEI.com, that ended with Brady hanging up on the hosts:

Minihane: What changed in him not being on the team plane last year and this year? Was that just communication back and forth, or was that an understanding of other things? What led that to being able to happen this year? Brady: "Yeah, I am not getting into all that." Minihane: OK, when I ran into him at the Super Bowl last year in Minneapolis, I remember talking to him at the time — when I talked to him there, he had said in his opinion that all this stuff had been overblown, and he and [Bill] Belichick had a pretty good relationship even then. Would you say that is true? Brady: "I said I don't want to get into it. … Everyone knows, it is well-documented the work he and I do together." Minihane: "I understand that. I am just trying to figure out because I saw the reports this weekend that he's traveling with the team. Was he on the sideline Friday?" Brady: "Yeah. All right, guys. Have a great day. I'll talk to you later."

This is not the first time Brady ended an interaction with the media over questions relating to Guerrero -- he left a session with reporters when he was asked a "ridiculous" question about Guerrero relating to the four-game suspension that Julian Edelman was with this offseason. Guerrero was also asked about the suspension this offseason and denied having anything to do with Edelman's punishment.

Tom Brady asked about people connecting Edelman’s positive PED test to Alex Guerrero.



“I have no comment. That’s just ridiculous. I’m out.” pic.twitter.com/jxKrJKylJ9 — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) July 28, 2018

Unfortunately for Brady, there is a zero-percent chance these questions go away. It is understandable why people would ask him about Guerrero and the connection with Edelman (who has trained with Guerrero) and it is understandable why Brady would be less than thrilled about the questions. This is his personal trainer and people are making a connection that would have a negative connotation, at least in the Edelman sense of things.

The radio interview in question was different: they didn't ask about the Edelman connection and actually tried to paint Guerrero in a pretty positive light as it relates to his relationship with Belichick.

But it's clear Brady doesn't want to go down the path of answering lots of Alex Guerrero questions in interviews this year. It won't be the first time he's managed to stonewall reporters about a particular topic.

It may not matter what Brady wants though: expect people to continue to ask him questions about the Guerrero situation until people get what they believe are satisfactory answers.