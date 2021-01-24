If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers in Sunday's NFC title game, Tom Brady's trophy case will undoubtedly get even bigger than it already is. The same could also be said of his bank account.

The six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback will receive a $500,000 bonus if the Buccaneers reach the 2021 Super Bowl, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Brady, who has already pocketed $1.25 million during the postseason, would receive another $500,000 if Tampa Bay is able to win the franchise's second Lombardi Trophy.

Brady, who signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Buccaneers last offseason, received $500,000 after leading Tampa Bay to its first postseason berth since 2007, according to Schefter. He received $250,000 following the Buccaneers' wild-card playoff win over Washington, and $500,000 after Tampa Bay defeated the Saints in the divisional round.

Tom Brady TB • QB • 12 CMP% 65.7 YDs 4633 TD 40 INT 12 YD/Att 7.6 Brady is 9-4 all-time in conference championship games.

While the 43-year-old quarterback is receiving a chorus of praise for his continued excellence, Brady has been lauding his teammates for their collective role in the Buccaneers' success. Following their Week 13 bye, the Buccaneers are 6-0, which includes four consecutive victories on the road. With a win on Sunday, Tampa Bay would become the first team since the 2010 Packers to advance to the Super Bowl after winning three road playoff games.

"[I'm] just so proud of everyone – the whole organization," Brady said following last Sunday's win over the Saints. "Our coaches have put in so much work and effort getting us to this point and preparing us every day – just done an amazing job. Guys really come together – it's a really unique team. We have great chemistry, we have fun at practice and we've worked really hard to get to this point, just like the other three teams remaining. It's hard to get to this point – there's nothing guaranteed from this point forward – but we've got to go out there and we're going to have to play our very best to beat one of the best teams in the league."

With a win on Sunday, Brady would become only the fourth quarterback to lead two different franchises to the Super Bowl. Of the previous three, only Peyton Manning was able to win a Super Bowl with both of the teams he helped lead to the big game. To get to the Super Bowl, however, Brady and his teammates will have to beat a Packers team that is 8-1 at Lambeau Field this season. The Buccaneers will also have to endure sub-freezing temperatures, something Brady is all-too familiar with after spending two decades in New England.

"You've just got to have some mental toughness, wear some warm clothes and be ready to go," Brady said. "It's chilly, man. That's January football [in the] northeast [and] Midwest. We'll be prepared. The team that plays the best is going to win, not the team that's the coldest. We're going to have to go out there and play well. We're going to be challenged and it's going to be a great game."