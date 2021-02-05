No NFL player has ever been in more Super Bowls than Tom Brady. No NFL player has ever won more Super Bowls than Tom Brady. Having been to nine Super Bowls in his career, Brady has considerably more experience playing on Super Bowl Sunday than any other player on either the Buccaneers or the Chiefs. Among players participating in Super Bowl LV, the only other player who has participated in more than one Super Bowl is Brady's former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski, who has been to four.

One thing Brady doesn't have quite as much experience with, though, is being a Super Bowl underdog. Only twice in his nine trips has Brady's team not entered the game as the betting favorite. Sunday will make it three out of 10, as our friends at William Hill Sportsbook have listed the Chiefs as 3-point favorites over the Bucs.

It's worth looking back, then, at what happened the last two times Brady's team was a Super Bowl underdog.

Super Bowl XXXVI vs. St. Louis Rams

Very famously, the Patriots were not the favorites in their first Super Bowl. The Rams were actually 14-point favorites for that game, what with The Greatest Show on Turf rolling through the league for the better part of the 2001 season. Kurt Warner, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Marshall Faulk, Ricky Proehl, and Az-Zahir Hakim formed one of the most unstoppable attacks in recent NFL history, and as such, nearly everyone expected them to win.

Of course, that's not how it worked out. Instead, the Patriots defense clamped down on Warner and company, holding them to only 17 points. Brady himself was in just his first season as a starter, and wasn't asked to do much more than not lose the game. And he lived up to that expectation, completing 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. More than half of those 145 yards came on the final drive of the game, though, as he went 5 of 8 for 73 yards to lead the Pats down the field and set up Adam Vinatieri's game-winning 48-yard field goal.

The Pats secured a 20-17 victory, and a nascent dynasty was born.

Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seattle Seahawks

Thirteen years later, Brady's Patriots were underdogs again. This time, it was against the Legion of Boom-led Seahawks, a defensive juggernaut that had spent the better part of three seasons stifling opposing offenses and had won the Super Bowl the year before. Armed with Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, Bobby Wagner, K.J. Wright, Michael Bennett, Cliff Avril, and more, there were few teams better-equipped to stop the high-flying Patriots offense, which averaged 29.3 points per game that season.

For a while, it looked like the Seahawks might do exactly that. Neither team scored during the first quarter of the game. While each team scored two touchdowns during the second quarter and it was tied 14-14 at halftime, the Seahawks proceeded to stake themselves to a 10-point lead in the third quarter. Brady, though, had other things in mind. He was intercepted twice during the game, but he also completed 37 of 50 passes for 328 yards and four scores, including two in the fourth quarter to give the Patriots a 28-24 lead with just over two minutes left in the game. Russell Wilson worked his team down the field and got them all the way to the 1-yard line, but Malcolm Butler made one of the greatest plays in Super Bowl history, stepping in front of a slant intended for Ricardo Lockette to secure an interception, and New England's fourth Super Bowl title.