Tom Brady is done with the Patriots and here's how owner Robert Kraft reacted to the news

After 20 years and six Super Bowl wins, the once unthinkable is finally happening: Tom Brady is leaving the New England Patriots.

Although the possibility of Brady's exit has been hanging over the team the entire offseason, there was always a belief that he might choose to stay because of his close relationship with Robert Kraft. The Patriots owner spent the entire offseason imploring Brady to stay in New England, and as you can imagine, Kraft got emotional on Tuesday when he found out that Brady would definitely be leaving.

"It makes me very sad," Kraft told Pro Football Talk.

Kraft wanted to make things work with Brady in New England, but the two sides simply couldn't come to an agreement.

"He has brought so much happiness to me personally and to all of our fans," Kraft said in a statement. "I had hoped this day would never come, but rather that Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after yet another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to allow that dream to become a reality.

According to Kraft, Brady visited with him on Monday night to give him the news.

"Tommy initiated contact and came over and saw me last night and told me he was going to move on," Kraft told PFT. "And it was really a positive, loving moment. I love him like a son. That's why I gave his the freedom. I figured after 20 years, anybody who has brought us six Super Bowls, if he wants to be free, he has the right to do that. I had hoped he would choose to stay, as a fan and an owner. But out of respect for the relationship we've built, I gave him his freedom."

That one statement is all you need to know about their relationship. Not only does Kraft love his long-time quarterback like a son, but the Patriots owner also admitted that he'll be rooting for Brady down the road to win every game he plays in ... well, almost every game.

"Except when he plays us," Kraft said, "I wish him well."

Kraft was one of the many people who Brady thanked on Tuesday in a lengthy statement that he posted on social media to announce his exit.

"To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK and the Kraft family and the entire organization. I want to say thank you for the past twenty years," Brady wrote.

As for Kraft, he's already looking forward to Brady's inevitable return to New England, which will happen when it's time to retire his jersey.

"There simply will never be another Tom Brady," Kraft said in a statement. "I now look forward to the day we can bring him back home to New England to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless achievements and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much."

Brady and Kraft won six Super Bowls together, so it's only fitting if we end here by showing them embracing after the Patriots most recent Super Bowl win following the 2018 season.