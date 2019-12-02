Tom Brady is not ready to panic after Patriots' loss to Texans: 'We're not 2-10. We're 10-2'

In the New England Patriots' 28-22 loss to the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday night, a lot of New England's offensive weaknesses were on display. The Patriots dropped to the No. 2 seed in the AFC with the loss and with that came the usual panic of whether the defending Super Bowl champions are equipped to make a run for the Lombardi Trophy this postseason.

When it comes to the Patriots, there is a certain expectation, and many have felt they have not hit their usual mark this year. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady knows that, and went on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show to acknowledged that the bar is set very high for Bill Belichick's squad.

"I think the expectations for our team often are at a very, very, very high level and I understand that, but at the same time I think there are realistic expectations with our circumstances incorporating different elements and players and injuries," Brady said.

With the offensive line struggling with injuries all season, losing key weapons to injury, retirement and release and the team being on their fourth kicker of the season, many are concerned with what will happen against the best of the best come playoff time.

However, Brady does not think that the panic is warranted.

"We're not 2-10. We're 10-2," the 42-year-old QB said.

This seems to be the Brady version of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "R-E-L-A-X" from 2016.

Sunday night's loss was the third straight game with a completion percentage below 60 and the fourth straight with a passer rating below 90.0 for the six-time Super Bowl champ.

Brady believes this is all part of the game.

"There's some good effort out there, guys are doing the best they can do, in my belief. We're working hard and trying to do the right thing," he said. "Sometimes it's been good and other times we obviously have work we still got to do. That's just part of playing football."

The team will try to make the many adjustments that need to be made ahead of Sunday's game when they host one of the other AFC favorites, the Kansas City Chiefs.