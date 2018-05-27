Tom Brady is spending OTAs throwing footballs from one enormous yacht to another
Brady, at the Monaco Grand Prix getting in a workout and filming an ad, may have brought good luck to the winner
One of the biggest offseason stories surrounding the New England Patriots is the alleged tension within the organization.
It might be between Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski, or Belichick and Tom Brady, or Belichick and somebody who doesn't like his sweatshirt. All parties have insisted everything is A-OK, but with Brady skipping organized team activities for the first time in recent memory, well, rumors have been flying.
The proffered explanation for Brady's absence has been that he needs to make more time for his family during the offseason. And there's no doubt that's true. But also, Brady is throwing footballs from one yacht to another.
That's Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian racing driver who competed in the Monaco Grand Prix, which is where this video was filmed. And Brady must have been good luck, because Ricciardo won the race.
Still, something tells me Belichick would prefer Brady be throwing footballs to Julian Edelman.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Joey Bosa has high hopes for 'Solo'
The Chargers star says he'll 'definitely see' the latest Star Wars movie
-
Manziel to Mayfield: Ignore the pressure
Before the future of the Browns was Mayfield, there was Johnny Football
-
Le'Veon Bell shares rap single 'Target'
The league's best running back wants to be paid like the league's top receiver
-
Super Bowl 53 odds, picks: Fade 49ers
R.J. White finished in the top 1 percent of the Las Vegas SuperContest and locks in Super Bowl...
-
NY rep calls out Jets for anthem stance
The Jets have said their players won't face any punishment for protesting during the anthe...
-
Dak Prescott: Do teams need No. 1 WRs?
The Cowboys' quarterback heads into the 2018 season without Dez Bryant and Jason Witten