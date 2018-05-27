Tom Brady is spending OTAs throwing footballs from one enormous yacht to another

One of the biggest offseason stories surrounding the New England Patriots is the alleged tension within the organization.

It might be between Bill Belichick and Rob Gronkowski, or Belichick and Tom Brady, or Belichick and somebody who doesn't like his sweatshirt. All parties have insisted everything is A-OK, but with Brady skipping organized team activities for the first time in recent memory, well, rumors have been flying.

The proffered explanation for Brady's absence has been that he needs to make more time for his family during the offseason. And there's no doubt that's true. But also, Brady is throwing footballs from one yacht to another.

Touchdown! 🙌 Tom Brady finds Daniel in the deep! 🏈⚓️@TAGHeuer pic.twitter.com/xtGusCPsPI — Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) May 27, 2018

That's Daniel Ricciardo, the Australian racing driver who competed in the Monaco Grand Prix, which is where this video was filmed. And Brady must have been good luck, because Ricciardo won the race.

Still, something tells me Belichick would prefer Brady be throwing footballs to Julian Edelman.