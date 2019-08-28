Tom Brady issues challenge to Saquon Barkley, who was 'ready to run through a brick wall' at Met Gala

Tom Brady is doing his best Kobe Bryant impression by mentoring and issuing challenges to the youth of the NFL.

Earlier this year, the six-time Super Bowl champion attended the Met Gala in New York City and met Giants star running back Saquon Barkley for the first time. In that initial meeting, Brady issue a challenge for Barkley that had the reining NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year ready to step on the field right then and there.

"'It's great to do it for one season, but can you do it for five? Can you do it for 10?'" Barkley recalls Brady telling him, via NJ.com. "I'm standing there at the Met Gala ready to run through a brick wall."

Of course, there's no one better to lean on when it comes to durability and sustained success than Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback is entering 2019 at age 42 and is fresh off three straight Super Bowl appearances, an MVP in 2017 and yet another Lombardi Trophy last year.

Brady's drive for longevity has allowed him to remain in contention for Super Bowl titles as he enters his 20th season in the NFL and has made him widely considered the greatest to ever play the game. Now he's apparently trying to instill that same type of desire into the youth of the league.

Naturally, running back is a much more taxing position than quarterback to a player's body, so longevity has a moving scale that varies from position to position. That said, if Barkley can stay on the field long enough, he's setting himself up for what could be a Hall of Fame career. As a rookie, he led the league in yards from scrimmage with 2,028. He rushed for 1,307 yards on five yards per carry with eleven touchdowns, while also logging 91 receptions for 721 yards and four touchdowns.

If he can have even a fraction of the longevity that Brady's seen over his career while maintaining similar numbers, Barkley will go down as one of the all-time greats.

Given that he was so geeked up over Brady's words at the Met Gala, he certainly seems to at least have the appetite for it.