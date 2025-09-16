After enjoying a once in a lifetime NFL playing career, Tom Brady is enjoying a similarly unique post-playing career.

A day after broadcasting the Eagles-Chiefs Super Bowl rematch, the seven-time Super Bowl champion was seen working in the Raiders' coaching box during Monday night's game between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles Raiders.

Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly told ESPN that he talks to Brady, a Raiders minority owner since 2024, several times a week while. He said they specifically go through film and the game plan together.

While Brady appears to have the best of both worlds, his association with the Raiders prohibits him from doing various things in his role as a broadcaster. For example, Brady cannot attend other NFL practices and is not permitted to enter the facilities of other teams.

Brady is, however, permitted to attend production meetings and is allowed to speak to anyone on the phone prior to his broadcasts. Brady also has up-close access to other teams on game days as he is on the field prior to kickoff.

While his situation isn't normal, it apparently is a byproduct of Brady's unparalleled playing career. To the victors go the spoils, after all, and Brady is clearly enjoying the benefits of his 22-year career that will eventually be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Along with the broadcasting dynamic, the image of seeing Brady in a coaching box is also an example of his incredible drive and unquenchable thirst to compete. Despite all of his success, Brady continues to pursue excellence while fully embracing his new role with the Raiders.