If you haven't heard, I have some breaking news for you: Tom Brady is old. I know, this is probably the first time you're hearing it so I hope you were sitting down for the shocking news that No. 12 has been in the league for a while.

The first-year Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is set to make history on Sunday, as the first team to play a Super Bowl on their home field when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Raymond James Stadium.

Brady was drafted 199th overall pick in 2000 and the now 43-year-old has been dominating the league ever since, breaking records, then breaking his own records and winning Super Bowls, all while defying the laws of time and aging.

It's been a while since Brady began his NFL career and things have changed quite a bit since that time. One improvement we've seen since then is in video game graphics.

In his first video game appearance, it was difficult to tell it was Brady without the hint of his jersey number. Now the detail is life-like and it more closely resembles TB12.

Brady saw people making jokes about just how much has changed since he started his football career and responded with a funny reference to the first video game appearance to his latest.

He used the infamous courtroom sketch to represent his Michigan video game appearance and a photo of him dressed up at the Met Gala for the present day look.

Super Bowl LV will take place on Feb. 7 and will be broadcasted on CBS.