With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' win over the Seattle Seahawks in Germany on Sunday, Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win an NFL football game in four different countries. Now, Brady is eyeing a new frontier in his pursuit of international dominance.

The Bucs' most recent victory gave Brady wins in the United Kingdom, Mexico, Germany, and the United States. Brady was asked about that unique feat on his 'Let's Go!' podcast, and the legendary quarterback said he may have to give the CFL a whirl once his NFL playing days are over.

"I think it's pretty cool," Brady said. "I've been around long enough to see all these international games take place. It's like I'm the EPCOT Center of quarterbacks. It was really fun to be a part of it. I think the fact that I'm undefeated outside the U.S., I'm hoping I get to go play in the CFL at some point and really see what I can make of myself up there. Things have gone pretty well outside the country."

In 2009, Brady got his first international win when the New England Patriots defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 35-7, in London's Wembley Stadium. Three years later, the Patriots went back to Wembley Stadium and trounced the then-St. Louis Rams, 45-7. Brady and the Patriots traveled to Mexico City in 2017, and they defeated the then-Oakland Raiders, 33-8.

If Brady were to make the jump to the CFL, he could join other quarterbacks like Doug Flutie and Jeff Garcia as players who won a Grey Cup in addition to playing in the NFL.