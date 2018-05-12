Tom Brady jokes he's only playing so he can get to 1,000 career rushing yards
Brady needs 32 rushing yards to reach 1,000 for his career
We already know that Tom Brady will be returning in 2018 for his 19th NFL season, which he'll play at age 41. Until late Friday night, however, we didn't know exactly why Brady was coming back for more.
In an Instagram video seemingly taken somewhere along the California coast, we can see Brady working on his running skills.
The caption of the video reveals Brady's motivation for returning. It reads as follows:
Ok so the main reason I'm still playing is I haven't hit 1,000 career rushing yards yet... 32 to go! #TB1K #CatchMeIfYouCan #whereyouatAP #watchandlearnruss #cominforyouarodg #notsoeasyanymorevo n#qbsneakon3rdand1 😂🤷🏼♂️💯
Brady is indeed at 968 career rushing yards, at an average of 1.7 per carry. He needs 32 rushing yards to hit the 1,000 mark for his career, but getting there is no guarantee. He has failed to reach 32 rushing yards in a season in two of the last five years, including last year.
If he wants to catch Adrian Peterson (hence, whereyouatAP), at his current pace, Brady will need to play until he's around 226 years old. Brady has mused about wanting to play until he's 45 years old before, but as of this writing he only has wife-approved permission to play two more seasons. Something tells me Gisele is not going to approve of him playing for 18 more decades, so he's really going to have to pick up the pace if he wants to catch Russell Wilson (3,275 yards) and/or Aaron Rodgers (2,670 yards), let alone Peterson.
-
Eagles' Barnett had hernia surgery
Barnett had a strong rookie season for the Eagles and made a big impact during the Super Bowl...
-
Eagles rookie lineman sings 'Halo' song
Talk about making a first impression at rookie camp
-
McDaniels ends silence on spurning Indy
The Patriots offensive coordinator is finally talking
-
NFL vetoes part of Rams' uniform plan
If the Rams uniform combinations look ugly this season, this is why
-
Jalen Ramsey burns Josh Allen on Twitter
Josh Allen might want to stay off Twitter this weekend
-
Patriots release 2017 draft pick Garcia
The Patriots just cut one of their top two picks from the 2017 NFL Draft