Tom Brady, Julian Edelman post tributes to suspended Josh Gordon on social media

Neither Tom Brady nor Julian Edelman elaborated about the recent loss of teammate Josh Gordon when asked about the wide receiver's indefinite suspension this week, but both New England Patriots stars have since supported Gordon on social media.

As noted by Patriots reporters, Brady and Edelman each shared pictures of the wideout via Facebook and Instagram this weekend. The former, who connected with Gordon for 720 yards and three touchdowns after the Pats landed the receiver from the Cleveland Browns, wrote "Prayers Up!" on his Instagram story. Edelman, meanwhile, changed his profile picture on Facebook to a photo of Gordon and wrote "Feel Better Soon Bubs."

Tom Brady with an Instagram show of support for Josh Gordon. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/Rw5cwn6mW6 — Jim McBride (@globejimmcbride) December 22, 2018

Julian Edelman and Tom Brady are showing their support for Josh Gordon on Instagram and Facebook pic.twitter.com/fl77dGdtFe — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) December 22, 2018

The tributes come just a day after Brady appeared detached from Gordon's departure, as reported by NBC Sports Boston.

"I didn't have much of a reaction," Brady said of the receiver's suspension on Friday. "Just focusing on what I need to do, and that's the way it's been all year."

A former Pro Bowler with the Browns, Gordon announced before his latest suspension that he'd be stepping away from football to focus on his mental health.

"I take my mental health very seriously at this point to ensure I remain able to perform at the highest level," Gordon wrote. "I have recently felt like I could have a better grasp on things mentally. With that said, I will be stepping away from the football field for a bit to focus on my mental health. I would like to thank Coach (Bill) Belichick, Mr. (Robert) Kraft, as well as countless others within the Patriots organization for their continued support."