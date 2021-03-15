With NFL free agency starting this week, phones are going to be ringing off the hook around the league as teams go after the best available players. Although Tom Brady isn't a free agent, his phone will also likely be ringing off the hook and that's because he decided to share his cell phone number on Twitter.

Over the course of history, plenty of people have accidentally tweeted out their number -- I'm looking at you Charlie Sheen and Elon Musk -- but that's not what happened in Brady's situation. The Buccaneers quarterback definitely did this on purpose, and apparently, he created a phone number that's going to be exclusively used for communicating with his fans.

And because you're probably now wondering, that 415 area code belongs to the Bay Area. However, I don't think this is Brady secretly telling us he wants to play for the 49ers.

So what happens when you text Brady's new number? Glad you asked.

I went ahead and sent my new best friend a text and here's what I got in reply:

"What's up! Yes, this is actually Tom Brady. This message is automated but everything else will come directly from me, on my phone. Click the link and add yourself so you're in my contacts."

If you click the link and add yourself to Brady's contacts, you'll get another message and this one says:

"Locked you in... Make sure to save my contact card as well! Msg frequency will vary. Msg & Data rates may apply. Reply HELP for help, STOP to cancel -- Tom Brady."

I'm guessing this now means I will be getting daily texts about how avocado ice cream will add nine years to my life and why I should exclude dairy, corn, soy, coffee, alcohol, sugar, gluten and processed foods from my diet because they aren't TB12 approved. Under the TB12 diet, I'm pretty sure you're only allowed to eat avocados and non-dairy cheese.

Brady isn't the first celebrity to share a phone number on social media that's used to communicate with fans. Ellen DeGeneres did it somewhat recently and all I have to say about that is that she still hasn't returned any of my texts, so hopefully Brady is a little bit better at getting back to me.