With his retirement now official, that means Tom Brady will end his career as one of just four quarterbacks in NFL history who beat all 32 teams.

Although Brady dominated several teams during his career -- most notably the Jets and Bills -- there are only five teams that he had a perfect record against.

In his 22-years career, Brady never lost to the Falcons, Vikings, Cowboys, Buccaneers or Patriots, going a combined 27-0 against those five teams. With Brady now hanging up his cleats for good, that means each of those five teams are going to have to live with the fact that they were never able to beat the seven-time Super Bowl winner.

With that in mind, let's take a look at Brady's record against each of the five teams he never lost to.

1. Tom Brady's record against the Falcons: 10-0

It seems fitting that the Falcons are at the top of the list.

First win: Patriots 24-10 over Falcons (Week 8, 2001). Brady has been torturing the Falcons since the beginning of his career. In just his sixth start ever, Brady threw for 250 yards and three touchdowns to lead New England to the road win.

Most notable win: Patriots 34-28 over Falcons (Super Bowl LI). Falcons fans will probably be having nightmares about this game for the rest of time, unless they've already repressed the memory, which is completely possible. In the biggest comeback of his career, Brady helped the Patriots storm back from a 28-3 deficit in the Super Bowl to beat Atlanta. Brady basically willed the Patriots to a win with 466 passing yards and two touchdowns.

The win was so iconic that even Matt Ryan had to joke about it when he sent a congratulatory tweet to Brady after the QB's retirement on Tuesday.

Besides AFC East fans, there's a good chance that no one is happier to see Brady retire than the Falcons.

T-2. Tom Brady's record against the Vikings: 6-0

First win: Patriots 24-17 over Vikings (Week 12, 2002). Brady's first win over the Vikings was a wild one. In the game, the Patriots jumped out to a 21-0 lead behind three TD passes from Brady, but then they had to hold on for dear life as the Vikings stormed back to make things interesting in the end.

Most notable win: Buccaneers 26-14 over Vikings (Week 13, 2020). Brady only beat the Vikings once as a member of the Bucs and it was a big one. After dropping three of four heading into their Week 12 bye last season, it looked like Tampa Bay might miss out on the playoffs, but then they came out of their bye on fire. The win over Minnesota started a run of eight straight wins for Tampa Bay that continued all the way to Super Bowl LV, where they would beat the Chiefs.

T-2. Tom Brady's record against the Cowboys: 6-0

First win: Patriots 12-0 over Cowboys (Week 11, 2003). In Brady's first game ever against the Cowboys, he didn't really have to do anything and that's because the defense pitched a shutout in a game where they picked off Quincy Carter three times.

Most notable win: Buccaneers 31-29 over Cowboys (Week 1, 2021). In one of the most dramatic regular season games of his Buccaneers career, Tampa Bay eked out a win in its season opener this year thanks to Brady. With his team trailing 29-28, Brady drove the Buccaneers 54 yards in the final 90 seconds to set up Ryan Succop's game-winning field goal.

4. Tom Brady's record against the Buccaneers: 4-0

First win: Patriots 28-0 over Buccaneers (Week 15, 2005). In a rare Saturday game for New England, the Patriots were able to coast to the win thanks to three touchdown passes from Brady and a stellar performance from their defense.

Most notable win: Patriots 19-14 over Buccaneers (Week 5, 2017). After starting the season 2-2, a loss in this Thursday night game would have been disastrous, but Brady didn't let that happen. Brady threw for 303 yards while leading a key field goal drive late in the fourth quarter that help the Patriots escape with the win.

5. Tom Brady's record against the Patriots: 1-0

First and most notable win: Buccaneers 19-17 over Patriots (Week 4, 2021). If there's one regular season win Tom Brady will never forget, it's probably this one. In his first and only game against the Patriots, Brady threw for 269 yards, and more importantly, he led the Buccaneers to points on three straight second half possessions to help win the game. Tampa Bay's win was so crazy that it wasn't sealed until Patriots kicker Nick Folk missed a 58-yard field goal off the upright with just 52 seconds left to play.