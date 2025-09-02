Widely-considered the NFL's best quarterback of all-time as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady stops short of calling himself the league's most effortless passer. That title belongs to Aaron Rodgers, says Brady.

"Aaron in his prime, to me, is the greatest passer of the football the league's ever seen," Brady said during an interview with Cris Collinsworth. "He could get the ball from point A to B faster and more accurate, I think, than any player in the history of the NFL. When you get older, you've got to find other ways to succeed because you don't have the same 2011 version of Aaron Rodgers. Like Peyton Manning, when he threw 49 touchdowns, then 55 touchdowns.

"We all have to evolve and grow. there's other ways to evolve and grow. Some of it's more mentally, and then emotionally, how do we connect with our teammate and bring that competitive, positive attitude to work every day."

Rodgers' MVP season in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers was one of the best in league history after he threw for 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns. He also led the league in passer rating (122.5) and QBR (83.8), helping the Packers to a 15-1 record.

Brady has long been a fan of Rodgers, who admonished the idea of the future hall of famer retiring in 2023 and supported his darkness retreat as a creative way of "processing the season" ahead of his previous two-year stint with the Jets.

Brady expects Rodgers to be "reinvigorated" with the Pittsburgh Steelers after going through "tough times" in New York. The consistency of success Pittsburgh has shown under Mike Tomlin should allow Rodgers to "go out on the highest of possible notes," according to Brady.

Since the Steelers signed Rodgers, his first three months garnered rave reviews from all teammates and members of the coaching staff off the field, who value Rodgers' presence and the impact he's having on others.

"I think Aaron's building those types of (vital) relationships throughout our organization," said quarterbacks coach Tom Arth. "(And) our guys are going to go there and they're going to play really hard for him. And likewise, he's going to lay it on the line for them."