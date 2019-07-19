Tom Brady laser pointing incident in AFC title game leads to monetary punishment for Chiefs fan
A Chiefs fan in Kansas City has pleaded guilty after being cited for using a laser on Brady at the AFC Championship Game
A Chiefs fan who was facing up to a year in prison for pointing a laser at Tom Brady won't have to serve any jail time, but he will have to pay a small fine for the incident, which took place at the AFC Championship Game in January.
Dwyan Morgan, the fan who pointed a laser at Brady multiple times during the game, has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, according to KCTV-5 in Kansas City. Although Morgan was potentially facing a maximum sentence of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine, the Missouri resident was only fined $500 for the incident.
Morgan was originally cited in April, with the final punishment being handed out Thursday after he decided to plead guilty.
The monetary punishment isn't the only one that Morgan faced for the incident. The Chiefs have also banned the 64-year-old from Arrowhead Stadium for life.
Morgan pointed his laser at Brady multiple times during the fourth quarter of the game, and one of those instances was caught on camera.
Of course, the laser pointing didn't seem to have any ill-effect on Brady, because he ended up leading the Patriots to a wild 37-31 overtime win over the Chiefs.
Although Morgan has pleaded guilty, don't look for him to apologize to Brady anytime soon. The Missouri resident told Inside Edition in May that he wasn't ever going to "apologize to Brady or the Patriots," although he did admit that he "shouldn't have done it."
