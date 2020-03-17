Tom Brady leaves Patriots: Why signing with the Chargers in 2020 free agency makes sense

As strange as it is to comprehend, Tom Brady's days as a New England Patriot are officially over. The quarterback announced that he'll be moving on from the franchise he's spent twenty years with on Tuesday and will be joining another club in free agency. While we know he won't be playing in Foxborough any longer, his next landing spot is still a mystery.

So where should he go?

Below, we'll highlight three main reasons why it makes sense for Brady to take his talents out west and join the Los Angeles Chargers, a team that CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has pegged as a potential suitor dating back to the early portions of the 2019 season. Really, it's a mix of both on-field promise and off-the-field business opportunities that make this the most unique and, for our money, the most attractive spot for Brady as he begins this next stage of his NFL career.

Allow us to explain further.

Strong weapons around him

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers complement of weapons highlighted by Mike Evans and Chris Godwin is unquestionably attractive, but the crop of pass catchers that are currently sitting in Los Angeles may be a bit more favorable to Brady, stylistically.

For the bulk of his career in New England, Brady has utilized the tight end and running back position in the passing game arguably more effective than any other quarterback in the NFL. Whether it's Benjamin Watson or Rob Gronkowski, the tight end has been heavily featured in a Tom Brady-led offense to tremendous success. Similar to that, the likes of James White, Shane Vereen and Kevin Faulk have made their living as a pass catcher out of the backfield with TB12. So when I look at the likes of tight end Hunter Henry and running back Austin Ekeler, two players who have been retained by the Chargers this offseason, I think they'd be a match made in heaven for Brady and the learning curve may not be as severe. When you add star receiver Keenan Allen to the mix, it makes the Chargers that more attractive of a landing spot.

Los Angeles will absolutely need to enhance its offensive line to keep Brady upright, but if the quarterback is looking for a spot that most resembles the type of weapons he flourished with during his prime days as a Patriot, the Chargers are it.

Exposing the TB12 brand to Los Angeles

Tom Brady isn't a businessman. He's a business, man. By signing with the Chargers, not only would he inject some much-needed star power into a franchise that is on the verge of opening up a new stadium, but he'd also be exposing himself to the second biggest market in the nation in Los Angeles. If Tom Brady is able to land in L.A. and produces on the field, that should do nothing but phenomenal things for his TB12 Performance and Recovery brand in the immediate and long-term. All of a sudden, what is largely a New England-centric brand possibly becomes national or even global. Tampa Bay and most other possible Brady destinations cannot offer that same type of exposure.

Los Angeles also seems like a city that would be one of the most receptive to the healthy lifestyle that the TB12 Method preaches, which shouldn't be overlooked. Couldn't you just see a TB12 avocado ice cream shop somewhere on Hollywood Boulevard?

Preparing for his post-NFL careers

If this is strictly a football decision, I would argue (and have argued) that the Buccaneers make the most sense. That said, when you're a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback, it may be wise to start thinking beyond your playing days. Similar to how a Los Angeles pairing could enhance his TB12 brand, signing with the Chargers and being in Hollywood could do wonders for Tom Brady's post-NFL endeavors and open up doors that Tampa and most other places (including New England) can't.

He's already opened up 199 Productions, a Hollywood-based multi-platform content company, and partnered up with Joe and Anthony Russo, who are of Avengers: Endgame fame, along with Tom vs. Time filmmaker Gotham Chopra. Being in close proximity to that business would help it get off the ground in swift fashion. Even beyond that, simply being in the Hollywood scene would open up more opportunities for Brady to appear in films, find more lucrative sponsorships and all the things that come with being a star in Los Angeles.

That was unquestionably part of LeBron James' decision when he elected to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers and it wouldn't be all too surprising to see Brady go down a similar path.

As Brady's free agency lingers on, we will have all of the latest updates on where he might sign complete with a timeline of his free agency, top landing spots other than Los Angeles, a scouting report of what teams are getting now, and more. You can find it all in the Brady free agency tracker.