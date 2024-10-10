Hurricane Milton has left millions in Florida without power, after the storm made landfall near Siesta Key, Florida on Wednesday. It began as a Category 3 storm and has weakened to a Category 1, according to CBS News.

Many celebrities are doing what they can to help those impacted by the hurricane, including Tom Brady. As the former quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it hits close to home for TB12.

Brady announced a donation on social media, writing that he will be giving $100,000 to help people get the essentials they need and may not have easy access to due to the storm.

"In the wake of Hurricane Milton, I'll be making a donation of $100k to help get essentials like food, water and first aid to fellow Floridians in need," Brady wrote.

Brady added that gopuff, a digital delivery service, is matching his and other donations.

"My friends at gopuff are matching this, along with all other donations made via 'Give With Gopuff', all benefiting the Volunteer Florida Foundation," the post explained.

He concluded with a message to the state, saying, "Keep those impacted by these storms in your prayers, look out for your neighbors, and continue to help out anyway you're able. Stay safe, and stay strong Florida."

According to CBS News, maps show that Milton could still flood some parts of Florida's Gulf Coast.