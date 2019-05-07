Tom Brady makes an absurd $100,000 bet against a former teammate after the Kentucky Derby

Tom Brady didn't bet on the winning horse in the Kentucky Derby, but he probably didn't care too much and that's because he won an even bigger bet in the hours after the race.

At some point late Saturday, Brady was hanging out with a group of guys that included former Patriots teammate Danny Amendola, and that's when Amendola had an insane idea: He wanted to bet Brady $100,000 that he could throw a tiny football and hit a target that appeared to be about 50 yards away.

Although Amendola has thrown some impressive passes in his career, trying to hit a small target with a $100,000 on the line after a day that presumably included some drinking doesn't seem like a great idea, but the Lions receiver decided to make the bet anyway.

In the video below, Amendola turns to Brady and makes it clear what the two will be betting.

"100 grand if I hit this," the receiver says to Brady.

As he's saying that, you can hear one of their buddies off-camera casually mention just how crazy this entire situation is (according to MassLive.com, the buddy is Julian Edelman).

"This guy is F---in' insane right now. With that little football?"

So did Amendola hit the target?

Let's watch the video and find out (there is one NSFW word that comes just after the 10-second mark, so make sure to mute your computer if you or anyone around you doesn't like bad words).

That looks to be wide left.

And that ladies and gentlemen is how you lose $100,000 in a span of roughly four seconds. Although Amendola came close to hitting the target, he ended up missing. That probably should have been the end of this story, but it wasn't, because Amendola had an even crazier idea.

"Double or nothing! Double or nothing," the receiver shouted as he went to chase the football.

Unfortunately, we don't know if Amendola ended up losing $200,000 on the night because the video cuts out before he's able to retrieve the football. If the bet here had been reversed, Amendola was likely going to lose no matter what. If Brady had been throwing, he probably would have drilled the target like he did last week when he was aiming at Matt Damon's window.

Of course, if Brady had lost the bet to Amendola, he probably wouldn't have cared. It's Gisele's money anyway.