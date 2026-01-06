After throwing four touchdown passes in Sunday's win over the Arizona Cardinals and securing the NFC's No. 5 seed in the playoffs, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is deserving of NFL MVP honors over Drake Maye, according to Tom Brady.

Stafford bounced back from a turnover-filled loss to Atlanta with 259 passing yards and four scores, giving him a league-best 46 touchdown passes this season as a 37-year-old veteran. Maye threw for 191 yards and a touchdown during the New England Patriots' 41-10 win over Miami.

Per DraftKings, Maye had a slight edge over Stafford for MVP entering Sunday's game. Brady earned three MVP awards -- all with the Patriots -- and has seen both superstars up close this season.

"Look, I don't get a vote," Brady said Sunday after calling Detroit's 19-16 win over Chicago. "I think what Matthew Stafford has done this season has been absolutely remarkable. Forty six touchdowns, for any quarterback that's dream season. He's been spectacular.

"Drake Maye on the other side has done some incredible things with Josh McDaniels in their first season together. Drake's got a long career ahead. I'm sure he's going to have many opportunities. I'm going to say Matthew Stafford."

Maye eclipsed one of Brady's franchise records this season with the Patriots after managing a 91.3% completion rate during a win over Tennessee. Brady previously set the record against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2009 when Maye was a 7-year-old football fan in Charlotte.

During only his second season as the Patriots' starter, Maye has thrown for 4,394 yards, 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions and helped the franchise go from worst to first in the AFC East under Mike Vrabel.

At 14-3 overall, New England has its most wins since winning the Super Bowl with Brady to end the 2016 campaign. The Patriots will be the No. 2 seed in the postseason and host the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Chargers in the wild-card round.

"We've come a long way," Maye said after his final regular-season start. "We've built this identity and played to it, and good things happen."

Stafford's 4,707 yards passing leads the NFL and is the fourth-highest total of his career. His 46 touchdown passes is five more than his previous career-best of 41 set during the 2011 and 2021 seasons. Stafford's quarterback rating of 109.2 this fall eclipses his previous high of 106.0 (2019 with Detroit).

Stafford moved ahead of Dan Marino for seventh place on the NFL's career touchdown passes list with his four scores against the Cardinals. The Rams play the Carolina Panthers on the road in the wild-card round.

"Felt like I had a nice season, and really just proud of our team," Stafford said. "It's an award that's earned by everybody, (but) I've got bigger fish to fry at the moment, so that's what I'm going to be worried about."

Maye leads NFL in completion percentage (72 percent), QBR (113.5) and passing yards per attempt (8.9).

Brady became the league's oldest player (40) to ever win NFL MVP in 2017 after leading in passing yards (4,577). He was the first unanimous MVP in NFL history in 2010 and won his first honor in 2007 after leading New England to a perfect regular season with 50 touchdown passes.