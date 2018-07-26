Tom Brady meets adorable twins named after him and Julian Edelman at Patriots camp
A pair of 3-year-olds from Hong Kong are named 'Tom Julian' and 'Brady Edelman'
It may be just the first day of training camp, but the cutest moment of NFL preseason may have happened already in New England.
As the Patriots took the field for their opening day of camp, Tom Brady got the chance to meet some young twins from Hong Kong who were named after him -- one named Tom, the other named Brady. There were cameras on-hand to document the meeting between the superstar quarterback and the youngsters, who traveled nearly 8,000 miles with their parents to Foxborough.
It's a lucky thing too, because the 3-year-olds are impossibly cute.
It turns out Brady isn't the only Patriots player the kids are named after. "Julian" and "Edelman" were also designated as middle names.
According to the kids' father, they were born about two months after the Patriots' Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks. It's a pretty lucky thing they weren't named after the hero of that game, Malcolm Butler, as that might be somewhat of an awkward subject to breach around New England these days. Also, it seems fair to wonder what these kids' names would be had Pete Carroll just given the damn ball to Marshawn Lynch on the goal line.
But, in any case, good content from the Patriots here. Cute kids remain undefeated.
