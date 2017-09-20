Tom Brady named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

Tom Brady has been named the AFC Offensive Play of the Week for Week 2.

After a so-so performance in the Patriots opener, the quarterback went down to the Big Easy and lit up the Saints defense for 447 yards passing, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 139.6 passer rating in their 36-20 victory.

Those three touchdowns all came in the first quarter which is the first time Brady has accomplished that in his storied career.

This Player of he Week honor is the 28th of Brady's career breaking the tie he had with former Colts and Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning for the most in NFL history.

Brady and the Patriots will look to build off their strong performance and first win of the season when they return home to host the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium in Week 3.

