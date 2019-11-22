Tom Brady on Antonio Brown rumors: 'I don't think those decisions honestly are up to me'

The topic of Antonio Brown possibly making his way back onto an NFL roster (specifically the 53-man roster in New England) bubbled up to the surface this week in the aftermath of his meeting with the NFL surrounding his ongoing legal matters. The receiver also publicly apologized to Patriots owner Robert Kraft on social media earlier in the week for disparaging comments he made towards him following his release from the team back in late September.

With that apology came the rumblings that the Pats were possibly thinking about re-signing Brown for the stretch run. In fact, WEEI host and former Patriots tight end Christian Fauria alluded to the fact that New England was kicking the tires on that possibly. While the addition of a game-breaking type receiver is much needed within this offense currently, that reported interest in sparking the Brown experiment back up in Foxborough has since been completely shut down by NBC Sports Boston's Tom E. Curran and The Athletic's Jeff Howe, two very reputable figures on the beat.

But what does Tom Brady think about all this? He was asked if he thought Brown would play for the Patriots again this season, while appearing on Westwood One Radio with host Jim Gray.

"I don't think those decisions honestly are up to me," Brady told Gray, as transcribed by WEEI.com. "They are not up to me when we cut players, or sign players. I think the people in the personnel department decide those things. My job is to play quarterback and that is what I am trying to do as well as I possibly can."

Brady also wasn't much for words when asked about Brown's public apology to Kraft either, even though it was a post that the quarterback and a number of other Patriots liked.

"I didn't put too much thought into it but – yeah. It's his choice and good for him," he said on Wednesday.

While it doesn't look like the Patriots will be getting Brown back into the fold -- reportedly because the team's wariness of other issues popping up down the road -- they'll need to figure out how to increase productivity on the offensive side of the ball in some fashion. Because there are not many other talents like Brown sitting on the shelf at the moment, that improvement will likely have to come from within.