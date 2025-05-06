Tom Brady is regarded as probably the best NFL draft pick of all-time. A former sixth-round selection at No. 199 overall, the Michigan product would go on to win seven super Bowls, five Super Bowl MVPs and three NFL MVPs. These days, Brady is a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, lending his insight to the new-look front office as the franchise continues to build.

During the 2025 NFL Draft, Brady wasn't in the war room calling the shots and making picks like maybe some would believe. He owns just 5% of the franchise and is not the general manager. But The Athletic reports that he was "in constant communication and was on board" when it came to the Raiders' selection of a fellow sixth-round quarterback: Cam Miller out of North Dakota State. What did Brady like about Miller? His technique.

"He liked the way he threw it, his technique, throwing from the ground up and his motion," Raiders GM John Spytek told The Athletic. "And he thought he had the potential to improve."

Miller won two FCS national championships during his time at North Dakota State, and went 45-11 as the starter. He also broke program records for total offensive yards (11,998), pass completion percentage (.694), passing completions (759) and yards (9,721), according to North Dakota's official website.

CBS Sports actually compared Miller to San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy as a prospect, pointing to his solid arm strength and polished footwork as well as his impressive timing and anticipation as a thrower. Miller joins a quarterback room headlined by Geno Smith and Aidan O'Connell, but with the behind-the-scenes blessing of Brady, will have a chance to compete for a roster spot.