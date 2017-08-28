Tom Brady on loss of Julian Edelman: 'We're going to have to find another way'

Even though the Patriots' offense is still loaded with talent, losing a cornerstone of a unit is always difficult. Julian Edelman is out for the year after tearing his ACL, and while the Patriots' receiving corps remains strong, Tom Brady knows that certain things, such as chemistry, can't be replaced by talent. The Patriots added Brandin Cooks via trade from the Saints and retained some strong targets, but Edelman brought an aspect to New England's offense that is irreplaceable.

"I've had that [trust] with Danny [Amendola], and Danny's been such a great player for us," Brady said, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. He went on to acknowledge the work that's been put in by both Chris Hogan and Cooks, and he mentioned a new trust in sophomore Malcolm Mitchell. "When he's been out there, I have a lot of trust in him," Brady said of Mitchell, who has struggled with a knee injury throughout the offseason.

"All the backs and tight ends, we're going to have to pick up the slack. The production has got to come from a different place," Brady added. "I know Jules usually gets a lot of looks, makes a lot of catches for us. It's got to be distributed somewhere else. Injuries are tough, they're always a part of the game. We just have to try to overcome it."

Rob Gronkowski has taken strides this offseason to remain healthy for a longer period of time, even adopting Brady's diet regimen, and he'll have to stay on the field for the Patriots' offense to keep its edge. He's another one of the core tenants on the offense, and he has a strong rapport with Brady. Brady noted that even as it is, the offense is a "work in progress."

"So much of the quarterback/receiver relationship is about trust," he told WEEI. "I see things a certain way, and the receiver needs to see it the exact same way in order for me to be able to anticipate where to go with the ball. [Edelman] and I have just had that; this is our ninth year together on the same team, talking about the same offense. We're so in sync."

Finally, Brady mentioned how losing Edelman himself affects the team from a non-football standpoint.

"It's just tough for all of us," he said. "Great player. Great teammate. Great friend. He really plays with a chip on his shoulder, and I thought he brought that attitude to the whole offense, the whole team. We're going to have to find another way."

It's the Patriots, so they always do. But the loss of Edelman is definitely a blow to what is expected to be the most prolific offense in the NFL. They have the talent to pick up the slack, but with Edelman they're losing a lot of leadership in addition to that talent.