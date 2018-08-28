Tom Brady on Patriots' WRs this offseason: 'Certain things haven't worked out'
The Pats have had a lot of turnover at wide receiver this offseason
The New England Patriots have had quite an eventful offseason, and nowhere has it been more eventful than in their wide receiver room. Here's everything that happened. The Patriots:
- Traded Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round pick.
- Signed former Eagles and Bills wideout Jordan Matthews, but they ended up releasing him early in training camp.
- Drafted Braxton Berrios out of the University of Miami in the sixth round.
- Declined Philip Dorsett's fifth-year option
- Signed and then waived former Lions wideout Chris Lacy.
- Signed undrafted free agent Darren Andrews and then put him on the non-football injury list.
- Saw Julian Edelman get suspended four games for violating the league's performance enhancing drug policy
- Re-signed former seventh-round pick and practice squad player Devin Lucien.
- Signed former Eagles and Saints receiver Paul Turner
- Signed Eric Decker only to see him retire three weeks later.
- Waived former fourth-round pick Malcolm Mitchell after a series of injuries
- Waived Kenny Britt.
- Signed free agent K.J. Maye.
Like I said, it's been eventful.
Pats QB Tom Brady -- who is tasked with throwing the football to all of these gentlemen -- gave a simple explanation for what happened in a radio interview Monday (an interview that made news for other reasons). "Certain things haven't worked out the way we would have hoped and players would have hoped, but that's football," Brady said, per a transcription by Pro Football Talk.
Brady also noted that, well, it's not really up to him which receivers are on the team. "I don't make those decisions for our team. I don't go in there and tell them who I want," Brady said. "My job is to play quarterback and whoever's here that's who I have to make it work with."
Right now, who he has to work with are Edelman for 12 games, Berrios, Dorsett, Chris Hogan, Cordarrelle Patterson, special teams ace Matthew Slater, and street free agents like Lucien, Turner, Maye, and Riley McCarron. If anyone can make this group work, it's Brady, but it's not exactly as high quality a group as he's had in the past. At least not at first glance.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Jenkins doesn't like Super Bowl banners
It's a new year and a new team, so there's no time for celebrating old titles
-
Chiefs' new rule will alter tailgating
Non-ticket holders won't be able to stay in the parking lot after the game starts
-
Jerry Jones floats 18-game season
Jerry's idea does not pass the smell test
-
Bears expect Floyd to play Week 1
Floyd had surgery to repair the injury but could return to practice within a few days
-
Dez might wait until later to sign
Bryant has been a free agent since the Cowboys released him back in April
-
NFL picks: Value in Week 1 power ratings
Building and maintaining a quality set of power ratings can help you get ahead of Vegas in...