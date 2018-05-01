Tom Brady on whether he feels appreciated by the Patriots: 'I plead the fifth'

It has been a pretty weird year for relationships between members of the Patriots organization. There were reports of a rift between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, and between Belichick and Robert Kraft. Belichick mysteriously benched Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl. Months went by with speculation surrounding whether Rob Gronkowski wanted to continue playing football. Heck, there were even questions about whether Brady was still committed to playing.

Basically, the Patriots quickly pivoted from football's biggest powerhouse to football's biggest soap opera.

There still remains a good amount of mystery around what's happening in Foxborough, but it's pretty clear not everything is totally hunky dory.

The latest hint comes from Brady, who sat down alongside Jim Gray for an interview at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Monday. Gray asked Brady if he felt fully appreciated by the Patriots at this point, and Brady's answer (or lack thereof) probably doesn't restore a ton of confidence within the New England faithful.

The quarterback responded emphatically, "I plead the fifth."

Tom Brady was asked today at the Milken Institute Global Conference if he feels appreciated by the Patriots. His response: "I plead the 5th..." pic.twitter.com/8Tl6k5emj9 — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) May 1, 2018

Sure, that clip isn't exactly a great look for the team (nor is Brady leaving his suit jacket buttoned while sitting down), but let's not completely take away context.

Brady also had some very complimentary things to say about Belichick during that same interview, per TMZ.

"He's very respectful to me," Brady said "We've had a great relationship. A very respectful relationship for a long time and I feel like he's the best coach in the history of the NFL." ... "He's an incredible coach. He's been an incredible mentor for me. He's taught me so much football ... I wouldn't be sitting here without his coaching."

Brady admitted that Belichick "isn't the easiest coach to play for" but also said that they work well together and that "he's the best for me."

Obviously, that one clip on its own paints a much worse picture than viewing all the comments as a whole, and Brady will likely be frustrated by it being stripped of its context. However, he said what he said.

Then again, maybe he was making a joke about winning five titles in New England?