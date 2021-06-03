I have never felt older in my life than I feel today and that's because it's McLovin's 40th birthday. His birthday isn't an official holiday on the calendar, but it probably should be, because he's definitely everyone's favorite Hawaiian organ donor. Also, I'm not sure what's more depressing, the fact that he's 40 or the fact that I'm almost the same age as him.

Getting old is a part of life and it's also the theme for today's newsletter. For one, a 35-year-old football league is trying to make a return. Also, they say the first thing to go when you get old is your memory, which is fitting for today, because the oldest player in the NFL (Tom Brady) finally admitted that his memory wasn't working so well during one particular play during the 2020 season. Oh, and we have Pete Prisco joining the podcast for today's episode and he fits very well into our old theme because, well, he's old.

Alright, let's get to the rundown.

1. Today's show: Pete Prisco explains his ranking of the NFL's top 100 players

Getty Images

Earlier this week, Pete Prisco released his annual ranking of the NFL's top 100 players so we thought today would be the perfect day to bring Prisco on the podcast so he could explain his rankings. We were hoping to have Prisco on the podcast two days ago, but it turns out that he didn't have time to join us because he's spent the past 48 hours arguing with people on Twitter.

In related news, I've spent the past 48 hours trying to decide which fan base now hates Prisco the most. The leader in the clubhouse is probably Browns fans and that's because they're upset about the fact that Prisco left Baker Mayfield off his list.

Apparently, Mayfield was on the original list, but then Prisco pulled him off at the last second.

"Baker Mayfield was tough for me," Prisco explained. "He was one that I left off. I had him at the bottom, moved him back out again -- and I like Baker Mayfield, I love the way he plays the game, I love his passion, I love him being feisty -- but when you look at the offense, it's predicated on running the football, not on him. He played well in it, but it's not on him."

Of course, Mayfield wasn't the only snub. During this 40-minute podcast with Will Brinson, the two guys covered a lot of things, including a few other snubs and how Prisco makes the list. For instance, Prisco explained during the podcast that he takes positional value into account (Prisco sees no value in running backs, so they don't usually rank too high). Prisco also said that younger guys usually rank at the bottom of the list, because they haven't really proven anything yet.

This was a jam-packed episode and I highly recommend that you download it so you can hear everything Prisco has to say. To listen to today's show -- and to follow the podcast -- be sure to click here. Also, if you want to see Prisco read mean tweets, be sure to click here.

2. Tom Brady finally admits he messed up big time on one particular play in 2020

The NFL doesn't hand out an award for the most bizarre mistake of the year, but if they did, there's a good chance that Tom Brady would have won it for a play he made against the Bears during the 2020 season.

Back in October, Brady LOST TRACK OF WHAT DOWN IT WAS during the final minute of a game against the Bears that the Buccaneers would eventually lose 20-19. After throwing an incomplete pass on fourth-and-6, Brady stayed on the field because he thought that he had one more play.

After the loss, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians denied that Brady had lost track of what down it was. Things got even murkier when Brady was asked about the situation and that's because he basically ducked the question. Eight months later, Brady has finally come clean.

The quarterback released a TikTok video this week where he went over several plays from 2020 and the Bears play was included. In the video, Brady admitted that he had no idea what down it was.

"You guys remember this one," Brady said. "Fourth quarter, last chance in Chicago -- I thought it was the second-to-last chance in Chicago but apparently not. I don't think I've ever been as confused as I've been in this moment right here. Look at that face."

Basically, Brady couldn't even count to four at one point during the season, so it's kind of a miracle the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl if you think about it.

3. One player each team can't afford to lose this year

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The worst part about the NFL offseason is that you have to hold your breath and hope that no one suffers a serious injury every time your favorite team practices. Preseason injuries happen all the time and if you lose a key player, that can mean the end of a team's season before the season even starts.

With that in mind, we went through and made a list of the one player that each team can't afford to lose this year. The only rule that we have for this list is that we didn't put any quarterbacks on it, because it's pretty obvious that your season is going nowhere if your starting quarterback gets hurt.

Here's a look at three teams on the list and the one player they can't afford to lose:

Cowboys: OL Tyron Smith. "This should be a bright red warning sign for the 2021 Cowboys season, because Smith hasn't played a full season in six years, missing all but two games in 2020 due to lingering neck issues. He's still a good left tackle when healthy, but that's rarely."

Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce. "After the Super Bowl, you might be tempted to point to the O-line, but after adding Orlando Brown Jr., Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey and Kyle Long, they are better positioned to handle an injury at any of those spots. Tyreek Hill going down would severely threaten their WR depth, but Kelce has long been Patrick Mahomes' favorite target, and that counts for a lot."

Packers: CB Jaire Alexander. "You can make a real case for Davante Adams here, because Aaron Rodgers' best path back to a Super Bowl includes having his No. 1 wideout. But if Rodgers is around, we know he can do more with less than most. Alexander, on the other hand, is the Packers' only true cover man."

Cody Benjamin went through all 32 teams and if you want to check out his entire list, be sure to click here.

4. Bill Belichick is a hot topic right now

For some reason, Bill Belichick has been a hot topic this week and that's mostly due to the fact that both Dan Marino and Bill Cowher have been talking about him.

Dan Marino rooting against Belichick

On Marino's end, the former Dolphins quarterback recently admitted that he's rooting against Belichick when it comes to breaking the NFL's all-time record for most wins by a coach. The record is currently held by Don Shula, who ended his career with 328 victories. Although that record once seemed unbreakable, Belichick is now lurking. The Patriots coach ended the 2020 season with 280 wins and he now needs just 49 to pass Shula.

"I hope he don't get it," Marino told ESPN. "I'm a Dolphin for life. Coach Shula for life. I don't want him to get it."

Considering that Marino spent 13 of his 17 seasons being coached by Shula, his take on the situation isn't surprising at all. If Belichick averages 11 wins per year for the rest of his career, it'll take him four and a half more seasons to break the record, which means it wouldn't happen until 2025 at the earliest. One thing that's not clear is if he's willing to coach that long. The 69-year-old would have to coach past his 74th birthday to make that happen. If he makes it that far, he'd also break the record for oldest coach ever, which is currently 73 years old.

Cowher says Belichick never cheated

During Bill Cowher's time as coach of the Steelers, he lost two AFC title games to the Patriots and although there's been some speculation that the Patriots may have had an unfair advantage because they knew Pittsburgh's defensive signals, Cowher doesn't hold any resentment against Belichick for winning like that, if that's what the Patriots did.

"It's only cheating if you get caught," Cowher told The Athletic. "Like any player, if you're going to hold him, don't get caught. If you get caught you're wrong, if you don't you're right. I always thought we never lost the games to New England because of Spygate. If he got the calls because we didn't do a very good job of making sure we signaled those in, that's on us, it's not on him. Because we're always looking for competitive edges. I think as any coach whether it's someone's stance, someone's split, someone's formation. You're looking at someone's eyes, how are they coming out of a huddle? You're always looking for those little things that give you a competitive edge and that to me is what that was."

Just in case he wasn't clear, Cowher emphasized that the Patriots won fairly.

"We didn't lose the game because of [Sypgate]," Cowher said. "We lost the game because they executed better than we did."

The Patriots' alleged cheating made a lot of people mad in the early 2000s, but Cowher definitely wasn't one of them.

5. Predicting every game on the 49ers' 2021 schedule



Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

Now that the month of June is here, that means the dead part of the NFL offseason is almost upon us and although things can get kind of boring during that period, we're going to keep things spicy around here by going through and predicting every game on each team's 2021 schedule.

There are 32 teams and we'll be doing one team per day until we make it through every team. Today, we're taking a closer look at the San Francisco 49ers.

Our Cody Benjamin went through San Francisco's entire schedule and picked out all the games the 49ers are going to win and all the games they're going to lose. This was a team that was in the Super Bowl just two years ago and based on Cody's predictions, it sounds like he might be expecting them to return in 2021.

Here's a look at how he sees three key games playing out for the 49ers. One interesting note here is that Cody is predicting that Trey Lance will make his debut in Week 7, so that's where we're going to kick things off here.

Week 7: Colts at 49ers. "Three straight losses and a Week 6 bye prompt Kyle Shanahan to officially kick off the Trey Lance experiment. The rookie QB flashes in front of a fired-up crowd, but is coaxed into two costly turnovers against a veteran Colts defense." Prediction: Colts 24-20 over 49ers.

"Three straight losses and a Week 6 bye prompt Kyle Shanahan to officially kick off the Trey Lance experiment. The rookie QB flashes in front of a fired-up crowd, but is coaxed into two costly turnovers against a veteran Colts defense." Colts 24-20 over 49ers. Week 13: 49ers at Seahawks. "Fresh off a physical boxing match with Washington, the Seahawks play it safe to open the rematch. The 49ers, meanwhile, capitalize on an early Chris Carson fumble to take a quick lead, then spread the ball around to maintain the edge." Prediction: 49ers 24-21 over Seahawks.

"Fresh off a physical boxing match with Washington, the Seahawks play it safe to open the rematch. The 49ers, meanwhile, capitalize on an early Chris Carson fumble to take a quick lead, then spread the ball around to maintain the edge." 49ers 24-21 over Seahawks. Week 18: 49ers at Rams. "After losing to Los Angeles in Week 10, the Rams' O-line doesn't hold up nearly as well this time around, and Matthew Stafford is baited into two picks. Trey Lance mostly contributes on the ground, but it gets the job done." Prediction: 49ers 27-24 over Rams.

Overall, Cody is predicting that San Francisco will end the season with a 12-5 record and if the 49ers hit that win total, there's a good chance they're going to end the 2021 season as NFC West champs.

If you want to see Cody's prediction for each game, be sure to click here so you can check out his entire story. Coming tomorrow, we'll be going through the Rams' entire schedule and predicting every game.

6. USFL returning in 2022

It's been more than 35 years since the last time the United States Football League played a game, but apparently, that's going to change in 2022. The USFL is going to relaunch next spring with a total of eight teams.

The USFL originally existed from 1983 to 1985, but then went bankrupt before the 1986 season started. When the league first started in 1983, it gained credibility by going after top college players like Herschel Walker, Steve Young and Jim Kelly. Of course, the league ended up folding after losing nearly $200 million over its first three years. The two most notable things about the USFL are probably the fact that Donald Trump owned a team and the fact that the league won an antitrust lawsuit against the NFL. (The USFL only won one dollar in damages in the case, so the court victory didn't do anything to help the league stay afloat.)

This time around, the USFL is going to be a spring league in the same vein as the XFL, UFL, and other leagues that have tried to make spring football happen. Although there are no teams yet, there will eventually be eight and the first season will air on FOX. Not only will FOX be televising the games, but FOX Sports also owns a minority equity stake in the company that owns the USFL.

The league is being started by Brian Woods, who also co-founded The Spring League, which is best known as the league where Johnny Manziel once played. The Spring League has somehow stayed afloat since 2017 even though most people have never heard of it, so maybe Woods will be able to have some success with the relaunch of the USFL.