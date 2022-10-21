Few athletes have as much star power as Tom Brady, and that translates to big money on the trading card market. An autographed Brady rookie card just sold for $2.4 million at a public auction, according to TMZ Sports.

The Brady rookie card, which was from the 2000 Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket set, is the highest sale for any football card at a public auction in 2022. It was also the third-highest sale of a Brady card at a public auction all-time.

PWCC conducted the auction, and the price soared to $1 million less than 24 hours after bidding opened. Vice President of Sales for PWCC, Jesse Craig, said that it was a highly-sought after card.

"This is an extremely desirable card featuring the greatest quarterback to ever play the game," Craig told TMZ.

There are only 100 of those cards in existence, and it received a Mint grade from Beckett. The autograph on the card also received a perfect grade. All of that makes this Brady card one of the most valuable in the world.

Brady is already one of the greatest NFL players of all-time. He holds league records for career passing yards (86,172) and passing touchdowns (632) to go along with his record seven Super Bowl rings. Those numbers will only continue to climb before he retires.