Tom Brady plans to play in the NFL at age 42; how does he compare to other aging stars?

For all of the talk about how this Patriots team isn't the one that we're used to, they're still in position to have a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and all they need to do to keep it is win in Week 17 against the Jets. Tom Brady, coming off of an MVP season, hasn't seemed like himself at times this year -- his 11 interceptions are his highest total since 2013 (and that isn't even that many!) -- but he's still thrown for more than 4,000 yards.

Brady said that he plans on playing in 2019, which is only surprising given that he took some time last offseason to figure out if he wanted to play this year. It would appear that he still feels he has some unfinished business in the NFL, though what that could be is anyone's guess at this point.

On Thursday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Raja Bell and guest host Pete Prisco talk about Brady returning for next season, and they discuss when a player loses the "it" factor that makes them special. In Brady's case, that's still there, but Bell recalls playing with Allen Iverson and realizing the moment that "The Answer" stopped having answers.

