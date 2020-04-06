Tom Brady posts goodbye video to Patriots: 'It's been a long road, and I wouldn't change anything about it'
Brady spent twenty years in New England
Tom Brady's two-decade long tenure with the New England Patriots came to a close earlier this offseason after the quarterback inked a two-year, $50 million deal to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As he steps forward in this new chapter of his NFL life, Brady did take a moment to look back one more time at his career in Foxborough and to thank the Patriots for the historic run by posting a tribute video to his social media channels.
This post also coincides with a Players' Tribune story penned by the six-time Super Bowl champion further discussing his departure from New England and how he is embracing the new challenges that the Buccaneers represent.
"My journey over the past 20 years in New England has been amazing. It's been a long road, and I wouldn't change anything about it," Brady writes.
"The support and love of New England fans has always been unconditional," he later added. "So many great moments stand out for me — the packed training camps, the victory parades, the tens of thousands of supporters who came to see us off at the airport each time we boarded the plane for the Super Bowl. Win or lose, the same number of people would be there to greet our plane when we came home. Gillette Stadium holds around 70,000 people, and I've never not played in a sold-out stadium during my career as a Patriot. How fortunate am I?"
With New England, Brady went from a sixth round draft choice to widely considered as the greatest quarterback of all-time. He's hoisted six Lombardi Trophies (most all-time), won three league MVP awards, been named to two All-Decade teams and holds the all-time record for wins.
"For me, playing football isn't going to last another 10 years," he continues. "In the time left, the question is, How can I keep maximizing what I do, put everything I can into it, make it the best I possibly can? At this point in my career, the only person I have to prove anything to is myself. Physically, I'm as capable of doing my job as I've ever been. Now I want to see what more I can do. I want to see how great I can be. I want to hear other people say, "Go, man. Now that's what we've been missing. That's what we need! That's what we've been looking for!" Deep down I know what I can do. I know what I can bring. Now I want to see it in action."
As it relates to the move to Tampa, Brady says the Buccaneers have "welcomed me as one of their own."
"They want to listen to what I have to say," Brady writes. "I'm excited to be embraced fully for what I can bring to the Bucs. In turn I'm ready to embrace fully a team that is confident in what I do — and what I bring — and is willing to go on this ride with me."
Brady will be 43-years-old at the start of the 2020 season.
