Tom Brady has given Bill Belichick his roses. A year after Belichick praised Brady for his legendary career, it was Brady's turn this time to pay homage to his former coach after Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to part ways on Thursday.

Brady took to Instagram to publicly praise Belichick, whose 24-year run in New England included six Super Bowl wins, nine AFC titles and 17 division crowns.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL. "He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB. "I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next."

There's little denying that Brady and Belichick are the greatest QB-coach duo in NFL history. Their six championships won together is one more than Bart Starr and Vince Lombardi won during the Packers' dynasty in the 1960s. In the Super Bowl era, Terry Bradshaw and Chuck Noll are the only other QB-coach duo that has won at least four Super Bowls.

Brady will surely be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028, the first year he is eligible. It's safe to say that Belichick will be among those in attendance to honor the player who is widely considered the greatest of all time.

Belichick will also be in the Hall of Fame someday, but first, it appears that the 71-year-old coach is looking to mimic Brady by joining forces with another team before heading off into retirement.