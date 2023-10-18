Aaron Rodgers is determined to get back on the field for the New York Jets this season, just months after Achilles surgery. That is a lofty goal, but Tom Brady admires Rodgers' commitment to football and his team.

On his "Let's Go" podcast, Brady talked about Rodgers doing everything he can to speed up his Achilles recovery. Brady noted that, while some players use every excuse in the book to get off the field, Rodgers is using every resource at his disposal to get back in the game.

"Well, he's pretty determined to get back, and I really appreciate that about Aaron," Brady said. "Some guys, I think, use injuries as an excuse not to play. Then, the inspiring part for me when I see a guy like that is it shows you the love of the game he has. He doesn't want to miss anything for his teammates. I had that feeling.

"All the great competitors want to be out there every single week. I played with a lot of guys that had every reason to try to find a way out of a game and not to play. Aaron is finding every way to try to get back on the field, and hopefully his team is still in it if he does have a chance."

Achilles injuries are notoriously tough to rebound from, especially in a short time frame. Still, Rodgers is set on doing anything he can to get back and help the Jets. Brady says that is the type of mindset "winners" have, and his teammates will certainly appreciate his work ethic.

"I know it's a tough battle," Brady said. "It's an incredible injury he's trying to come back from, but I appreciate his effort. That's the approach winners take. They try to get back out there in the fight with their buddies. These are your friends. These are your comrades. These are the ones that you're going to battle with. I think they have a great appreciation for what he's trying to do too, which is the best part about it."

Rodgers has already made some impressive progress in his recovery. Prior to the Jets' win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he was throwing the football. Despite those positive signs, Rodgers told "The Pat McAfee Show" there is still work to be done.

"It's not just going to be boom, boom, boom, boom, boom," Rodgers said. "There are critical markers that I have to hit as far as single-leg strength and being able to do heel raises and being able to do explosive movements. And these are all progressions that take time."

Even if Rodgers is unable to make it back before the end of the 2023 season, his drive and determination cannot be questioned.