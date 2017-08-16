Tom Brady praises Deshaun Watson's mobility, says he has a bright future

One of the biggest traits ascribed to Houston Texans first-round pick Deshaun Watson was simple: "He's just a winner." Watson, of course, led Clemson to a win over might Alabama in January to clinch a national title, and he's drawing high praise so far in training camp

Tom Brady praised Watson after a joint practice between the Texans and the Patriots, noting that he was familiar with Watson's body of work before meeting him.

"He's had such a great college career and got picked by a great team," Brady said. "Watching him play, he has a great future. He has all the ability and it was great to meet him. Pro football players watch a lot of college players because Saturday night we're at the hotel and Clemson was on a lot. Obviously, they won a lot of big games. It was great to meet him."

Watson did indeed have an amazing college career, and now he wants to translate that to the pro level. Houston has used six quarterbacks in the past two years, including an absolutely calamitous contract with Brock Osweiler. Watson is looking to bring stability to the position. Watson's winning personality wasn't all he had going for him, according to Brady.

"I would love to be able to make some of those plays," Brady said of Watson's college game. He also joked that he was envious of Watson's ability to make plays with his legs.

"If I could run a 4.7, man, I would have been the first overall pick," the former sixth-rounder said. "Unfortunately, I ran a 5.2."

It goes without saying that things worked out alright for Brady.