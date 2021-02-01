Tom Brady has been one of the most polarizing figures in the NFL during the later stages of his career. And because of that polarity, Tom Brady prop bets during Super Bowl 55 are sure to generate a lot of interest. But betting with your heart instead of finding the statistical edge can be disastrous, so savvy bettors are scouring the numbers in an effort to find 2021 Super Bowl prop odds they can take advantage of.

The Buccaneers will host the Chiefs in Raymond James Stadium for Super Bowl LV on Sunday and that's a rematch of a Week 12 matchup that the defending champions won 27-24. Brady threw for three touchdowns as the Buccaneers came back late but does that mean you should be backing the over with the Brady total touchdown prop listed at 2.5 in the latest Super Bowl 55 prop odds? Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tom Brady prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tom Brady props and revealed its best bets.

Top Tom Brady prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Under 301.5 passing yards hits with room to spare. Brady threw for 345 yards in the Week 12 loss to Kansas City, but falling behind early left Tampa Bay in scramble mode, allowing Brady to pile up numbers while playing catch up in the second half.

Brady threw 24 of his 41 passes in the second half against a Chiefs defense more interested in keeping the Buccaneers in front of them and winding clock than making things difficult for Brady.

Kansas City still hit the 43-year-old eight times during that game and has only dialed up the intensity of its pass rush since. Frank Clark had a pair of sacks against the Bills and the Chiefs brought Josh Allen down four times in total. The model predicts that they record two more sacks and intercept Brady in 75 percent of simulations. That keeps Brady to under 275 passing yards on average.

Other Tom Brady prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 2.0

Tom Brady rushing: Go under 0.5 yards, SportsLine's model is projecting 0

Tom Brady total passing attempts: Go under 39.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 39

Tom Brady total passing completions: Go under 25.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 23

Tom Brady interceptions: Go over 0.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 0.79

How to make 2021 Super Bowl prop bets for Buccaneers vs. Chiefs

