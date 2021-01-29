Tom Brady is the most accomplished quarterback in the history of the NFL. On Sunday, Feb. 7, he'll have the opportunity to pile onto his already-impressive resume at the 2021 Super Bowl. After going to nine Super Bowls with the Patriots and winning the Lombardi Trophy six times, Brady has now guided the Buccaneers to Super Bowl 55, where he'll take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Sportsbooks like William Hill are offering a number of Tom Brady prop bets among a bounty of Super Bowl LV odds.

Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns during the regular season, and the 43-year-old has continued to put up massive numbers in the 2021 NFL Playoffs. Which Tom Brady prop odds are the most likely to pay out as the Buccaneers become the first team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium, and which other 2021 Super Bowl props might be off? Before you make your Super Bowl 55 prop picks, be sure to see the Tom Brady prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It has also crushed its NFL prop picks this season, entering the 2021 Super Bowl on a strong 386-309 roll, returning a massive profit of almost $3,200 this season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With the 2021 Super Bowl scheduled for Feb. 7, the model has evaluated the latest Tom Brady props from William Hill and revealed its best bets.

Top Tom Brady prop picks for Chiefs vs. Buccaneers

One of the 2021 Super Bowl bets the model recommends: Brady goes under 301.5 passing yards with room to spare. After averaging fewer than 7.0 yards per pass attempt through the first three months of the season, Brady kicked it into high gear while the Buccaneers chased a playoff spot and wound up averaging nearly 9.8 yards.

However, Brady has slowed considerably during the 2021 NFL Playoffs. He threw for 381 yards in a Wild Card Round win over Washington, but went just 22-of-40 in that game and accuracy has continued to be an issue. Against the Saints, Brady completed just 54.6 percent of his passes for 199 yards. In Green Bay, he completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 280 yards.

Brady has failed to clear the 300-yard hurdle in 11 of the 19 games that he's played so far this season. If his 6.9 yards per pass attempt in his last two games holds, he'd need to throw the ball 44 times for this over to hit. The model predicts that Brady throws just 39 times for an average of 274 yards, creating plenty of value on the under.

Other Tom Brady prop picks from SportsLine's model:

Tom Brady passing touchdowns: Go under 2.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 2.0

Tom Brady rushing: Go under 0.5 yards, SportsLine's model is projecting 0

Tom Brady total passing attempts: Go under 39.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 39

Tom Brady total passing completions: Go under 25.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 23

Tom Brady interceptions: Go over 0.5, SportsLine's model is projecting 0.79

